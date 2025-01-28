‘Suits’ star joins ‘Yellowstone’ spinoff ‘The Madison’ and reveals all about his exciting role

Meghan Markle's 'Suits' co-star Patrick J Adams has joined 'Yellowstone' spin-off! For the unversed, Adams well-known for his portrayal of Mike Ross in the USA Network drama 'Suits' has come on board for Taylor Sheridan's new spinoff series 'The Madison'. In the upcoming show, Adams will be seen essaying the role of a young investment banker named Russell McIntosh "who has followed the life path set before him from the start." In the forthcoming series, Adams will be seen sharing the screen space with talented actors including Michelle Pfeiffer and Elle Chapman according to Deadline.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Adams shared that he was ecstatic to join 'The Madison', a spin-off of Paramount's beloved show 'Yellowstone.' At that point, the Candian-American actor quipped, "I’m super excited to play him, his name is Russell McIntosh. It’s one of the best scripts I’ve ever read in a really long time… A lot of incredible women on the show are really powerful, powerful women…I’m really excited."

While having a conversation with Collider's Christina Radish, Adams candidly discussed his character in Sheridan's new show 'The Madison' and shared his thoughts on teaming up with Sheridan for the spin-off. "Intense is a good word. What’s a better word? I can’t say much about the show itself yet because we’re a ways from it being into the world, but the process of it is so dialed. Obviously, Taylor is a prolific and profoundly talented writer, but the world that he has created with the people that work on his shows, the crews and the people who have now been a part of that world and understand how to make television at that size and scope and depth, is profound," Adams told the media outlet at that time.

For the unversed, 'The Madison' is a forthcoming neo-Western drama that will revolve around the McIntosh family hailing from New York City, who live in the Madison River valley of central Montana. When we talk about the star cast of the show, it features Michelle Pfeiffer, Patrick J Adams, Elle Chapman, Danielle Vasinova, Matthew Fox, Kevin Zegers, Beau Garrett, and Amiah Miller in significant roles. As of this moment, the premiere date of this spin-off has not been disclosed by the network. However, we do know that the series is being produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch Productions. Sheridan and Pfeiffer will serve as the executive producers alongside David C. Glasser, Bob Yari, John Linson, Ron Burkle, Art Linson, David Hutkin, Christina Voros, Keith Cox, and Michael Friedman.

Patrick J. Adams attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024, in Beverly Hills, California (Image Source: Getty Images |

Photo by Amy Sussman)

Adams' latest projects include the 2024 crime drama series 'Anthology', based on the British series of the same name. He also starred in the Canadian rom-com film 'Young Berther' which hit the screens on September 9, 2024. Speaking of his upcoming projects, Adams will feature in the 'Lockerbie' for BBC and Netflix and of course, Sheridan's spin-off 'The Madison'.