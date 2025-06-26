‘Yellowstone’ star promises spin-off show ‘Y: Marshals’ will give fans what they’ve been waiting for

After an emotional goodbye, a ‘Yellowstone’ favorite returns—promising a spin-off that satisfies everyone

It was tough for Luke Grimes to say goodbye to his ‘Yellowstone’ character. However, much to his and the fans’ surprise, he’ll be back in his Cowboy element as Kayce Dutton in the spin-off series, ‘Y Marshals.’ In an interview with PEOPLE, the actor admitted that he thought Kayce’s storyline was over for good because the mothership series gave him a happier conclusion. The character was in his marital bliss bubble, without any tensions or real estate struggles, unlike the others. “On the last day of shooting, I thought it was my last day as Kayce. It was over to me,” he told the outlet.

“It was seven years of playing a person that I'll never see again, except for having his hat and jacket in my closet,” he added. Nevertheless, when he received an “interesting” pitch from the creators about the spin-off, it immediately caught his attention. And after a few more months, everything started “aligning” for the spin-off series. According to the official synopsis, it will follow Grimes’ character after the events of the flagship show and explore Kayce’s life as part of an elite unit of U.S. Marshals. He and his teammates must balance family, duty, and the high psychological cost that comes with serving as the last line of defense in the region’s war on violence.”

The actor further promised that the audience will be roped in when they watch the spin-off. “We definitely wanted to make sure to give it a real story and make it interesting and make it believable,” Grimes said about the spin-off. He promised the highly anticipated series will find a “whole new world” for the youngest son of John Dutton (Kevin Costner). In the ‘Yellowstone’ finale, the youngest member of the Dutton clan found his way “back to who he really is and his soul” after selling the family ranch.

However, the actor promised that the continuation of Kayce’s storyline will open an “interesting” new territory for him. Grimes admitted that reprising the character but in a different context was hard for him. He admitted that wrapping up ‘Yellowstone’ after working on it for nearly 8 years was a “bizarre transition.” But going back to a new set with the same character is going to be more challenging. “To go back into it in a new set of circumstances is going to be kind of a transition of its own. It will be weird,” he admitted.

The ‘American Sniper’ actor further revealed that nobody wanted the flagship series to end, including the fans. “I don't think the fans wanted it to be over. A lot of us actors kind of didn't want it to be over, and the studio and network certainly didn't want it to be over,” he told the outlet. He recalled that wrapping ‘Yellowstone’ season 5 was unexpectedly emotional and a bigger “life moment” than he imagined. “It was really hard,” he said. “I know this is going to sound weird, but it was sort of emotional. It was like losing a family in a way,” Grimes added.