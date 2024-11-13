'MAFS' star Madison's 'specific type' proves she lied to the Lifetime show experts

'MAFS' star Madison and Allen Slovick's marriage doesn't have a future

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS: 'Married At First Sight' Season 18 star Madison exchanged vows with Allen Slovick after experts matched the duo considering the couple's expectations. However, it seemed like the bride lied to the experts notably to be cast on the Lifetime show. Madison has been known to have a specific type in men and Allen is way far from her type.

When experts asked her what she was looking for in her partner, she pretended to have minimal and claimed to be open to something understanding and loving, who values emotional connection over physical appearance. However, she presented expectations that were definitely not true as she previously dated only athletic men.

Meanwhile, Allen holds a charming personality without any hunky muscles. Additionally, Madison's family also confessed during their wedding reception that they were initially surprised he was chosen to be her husband since he was a far cry from the men she dated in the past. Lifetime show experts have often been blamed for the failed marriages on the show, but some of the contestants are also at fault.

'MAFS' Season 18 star Madison (@lifetime)

Will Madison and Allen Slovick stay together?

'MAFS' Season 18 star Allen Slovick might not be Madison's 'typical type' but she has appreciated exerts' to match her with someone who's "super funny, lighthearted and super gentle." Meanwhile, Allen is seemingly fully invested in his new marriage, feeling incredibly blessed. He is thrilled with his new life, expressing that he couldn't have imagined a better situation.

Allen even shared how he can envision a beautiful life with Madison and raising kids together. Allen claimed that he was so into Madison that he felt "ecstatic" about their marriage. He also dubbed his immediate connection with Maddison"unearthly" on their wedding night.

However, despite his hopeful outlook, Madison doesn't seem to share the same vision. She notably wouldn't hesitate to walk away from Allen if things weren't working out. Additionally, the mid-season trailer has teased the same. Allen was left devastated and furiously throwing things as Madison was involved in a couple swap.

Madison and Allen Slovick will not stay together (@lifetime)

Madison claims to have learned from her parents' mistake

'MAFS' star Madison has recently claimed that her strained relationship with her mother played a notable role in her past romantic relationships. She has learned from her parents' mistakes and moved forward with her relationships. During a recent interview, Madison revealed that she had to become more independent at a young age because her mother was absent from her life. However, Madison added that she had to "held onto that my whole life, which makes it difficult to give some of that independence up when going into a relationship with someone."

Meanwhile, Allen Slovick has also learned from his parents' mistakes and never wants to be like them. Allen has grown up in a very unhealthy situation and has witnessed all the pain that his parents and sisters had gone through. However, he claimed that he would "never wanted to be like that and knew I had to change my paradigm and stick to the core values that meant something to me."

Madison claims to have learned from her parents' mistake (@lifetime)

Catch new episodes of 'Married At First Sight' Season 18 every Tuesday at 8 pm ET on Lifetime and 'Afterparty' at 10 pm ET.