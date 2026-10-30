‘Sweetpea’ Season 2 sets release date as Ella Purnell returns in new trailer

Ella Purnell returns as Rhiannon Lewis in 'Sweetpea' Season 2, where a copycat killer threatens her secrets as she juggles new relationships.

Ella Purnell is returning as Rhiannon Lewis in 'Sweetpea' Season 2, with a new trailer teasing more dark comedy, murder, and trouble for the unlikely killer. The new season premieres Thursday, November 26 on Sky and NOW in the UK, followed by a release on Starz in the US in early 2027.

Season 2 follows Rhiannon as she navigates a promotion at the local newspaper where she works. However, her attempt to move forward is complicated by a copycat killer who threatens to expose her crimes. As her kill list grows, Rhiannon is forced to consider whether her ex-boyfriend AJ was right: Is she a monster?

Ella Purnell as Rhiannon in a still from 'Sweetpea' (Image Source: YouTube | Sky TV)

Rish Shah plays Gabriel, Rhiannon's new romantic interest. Tamsin Greig portrays Liv, AJ’s mother, while Taj Atwal plays Freya, Rhiannon’s formidable new boss at the Carnsham Gazette. Jenny Walser appears as Daisy, a new friend, and Annabelle Davis portrays Bella, a member of the police administration department. Returning cast members include Jon Pointing as Craig, Jeremy Swift as Norman, Leah Harvey as Marina, Ingrid Oliver as DI St. John, Nitin Ganatra as Rory, and Alexandra Dowling as Rhiannon’s sister, Seren.

Ella Purnell as Rhiannon in a still from 'Sweetpea' (Image Source: YouTube | Sky TV)

Ella Purnell began her acting career as a child performer in West End theatre. She gained recognition through films such as 'Never Let Me Go', 'Maleficent' and 'Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children'. Her television credits include 'Yellowjackets', 'Belgravia' and 'Sweetbitter'. She voices Jinx in 'Arcane' and stars as Lucy MacLean in 'Fallout'.

The series is produced by See-Saw Films and Fanboy in association with Sky Studios. Selina Lim serves as lead writer for the second season, following Kirstie Swain’s work on Season 1. Lim also co-executive produces alongside Emme Hoy, Simon Gillis, and Natasha Heliotis. Zorana Piggott serves as series producer, while Hoy, Anna Jordan, and Laura Jayne Tunbridge contribute to the writing team. Executive producers include Patrick Walters, Helen Gregory, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Ella Jones, Purnell, and Swain.