From cringe to binge: The top 5 moments from 'The Voice' Season 26 opening episode

'The Voice' Season 26 premiere episode featured a series of dramatic and heartfelt moments

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'The Voice' Season 26 premiered with a series of thrilling Blind audition performances, showcasing the talents of aspiring singers. The NBC show welcomed coaches Snoop Dogg and Michael Bublé, Gwen Stefani, and reigning champ Reba McEntire, who offered their invaluable feedback to the contestants.

This opening episode was not just a showcase of incredible voices, it was also packed with dramatic moments that kept everyone on the edge of their seats. Dramatic battles, iconic blocks, and the new twist of the replay button kept viewers entertained as the coaches began their quest to find 14 artists to add to their teams. The NBC show featured more lighthearted antics between auditions than fierce competition, creating a fun atmosphere. However, the show also featured some awkward moments which left the viewers cringing. Let’s delve into the top five highlights from 'The Voice' Season 26 premiere episode.

'The Voice' Season 26 coaches Snoop Dogg Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, and Michael Buble offered their invaluable feedback to the contestants (@nbc)

'The Voice' Season 26 coach Gwen Stefani names her cat after a contestant

'The Voice' Season 26 coach Gwen Stefani was eager to invite the talented 15-year-old singer Sydney Sterlace to her team, but her excitement resulted in an unexpectedly awkward moment that had everyone talking. Sydney received all four chairs turned for her stirring performance on Olivia Rodrigo's 'Drivers License.' The coaches pulled out their best tactics to persuade Sydney to join their team.

However, when Gwen realized she might lose the competition, she brought a kitten to the stage and revealed that she found it on her porch. Gwen revealed that she hadn't named the cat yet and she had been thinking of naming her after Sydney. This clever tactic seemed to pay off, as Sydney ultimately chose to join her team.

'The Voice' Season 26 coach Gwen Stefani names her cat after a contestant (@nbc)

Snoop Dogg's dramatic failed attempt to block Michael Buble

Snoop Dogg made his 'The Voice' debut and quickly became a fan favorite. However, his over-the-top antics left viewers cringing, adding a blend of hilarity and disbelief to the experience. Snoop sparked a competition with fellow coach Michael Buble for aspiring singer, Danny Joseph. The rapper used his block on Michael to steal Danny and made things dramatic with special effects smoke hiding other coaches. Despite the efforts, Danny chose Reba McEntire's team.

'The Voice' Season 26 showcased Snoop Dogg's dramatic failed attempt to block Michael Bublé (@nbc)

Gwen Stefani and Reba McEntire's push-up war for a contestant

'The Voice' Season 26 coaches have gone far to persuade the contestants to join their teams. The hilarious yet awkward rivalry among them adds an entertaining layer to the fiery competition. Gwen Stefani and Reba McEntire wanted country artist Jake Tankersley to join their team and start a war for the contestant. Reba was eager to add Jake to her team but found herself blocked in the competition. She accused Gwen of blocking her and the latter protested by doing push-ups. Reba joined in, showcasing her strength as the two engaged in a playful push-up war.

'The Voice' Season 26 featured a push-up war between coach Gwen Stefani and Reba McEntire to win a contestant (@nbc)

'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Kendall Eugene receives a historic replay button

'The Voice' Season 26 viewers witnessed a historic moment that was definitely binge-worthy. Kendall Eugene received the NBC show's first-ever replay button after no coaches turned for the talented singer. Kendall delivered a stunning performance on 'Don't Thank Jesus' but unfortunately didn't get a chair turn. He shared his touching life experiences, including his mother’s paralysis and becoming a father earlier than expected, which deeply moved the coaches.

Kendall showcased impressive acoustics and vocals, and many felt he could have performed even better with different song choices. Reba expressed regret for not turning her chair for him and decided to push the replay button to bring him onto her team. This historic moment was incredibly touching, even bringing Snoop Dogg to tears.

'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Kendall Eugene receives a historic replay button (@nbc)

'The Voice' Season 26 coach Snoop Dogg's heartfelt meltdown

'The Voice' Season 26 premiere episode featured a series of heartfelt moments but Snoop Dogg's sweet meltdown topped the list. Michael Buble look-alike contestant Ben Fagerstedt failed to receive a single chair turn but the singer encouraged him with a special performance. Michael jumped on stage to perform with Ben, which brought Snoop Dogg to tears. Snoop gave a standing ovation to the performance and was seen dabbing his eyes with a tissue. While viewers are accustomed to Snoop's playful persona, the NBC show offered an unexpected glimpse of his emotional side, making the moment even more special.

Snoop Dogg's heartfelt meltdown on 'The Voice' Season 26 was a standout moment (@nbc)

'The Voice' Season 26 premieres on Mondays at 8 pm ET on NBC. Catch new episodes the next day on Peacock.