New 'The Voice' judge Snoop Dogg makes rookie mistake as Danny Joseph goes with his heart

'The Voice' Season 26 rookie coach Snoop Dogg participates in his typical fun pranks to persuade Danny Joseph

UNIVERSAL CITY, CALIFORNIA: Snoop Dogg has given 'The Voice' a new level of swagger. The rapper quickly dubbed himself the "best" coach the show has ever had after making an incredible debut as the newest coach of the NBC singing competition show on the September 28 premiere episode of Season 26.

When participant Danny Joseph hit the first chord to perform Annie Lennox's 'I Put a Spell on You', Snoop quickly made the first turn. Reba McEntire quickly followed the rapper, as Michael Bublé took the following turn, and Gwen Stefani took the final turn while Snoop blocked Michael.

Snoop refuses to be accused of blocking Michael. While attempting to persuade Danny to join his squad instead of the others, Snoop sets up clouds of smoke surrounding the other coaches.

"While they blowing all that smoke over there, I'm telling you the truth," he tells Danny. "The best coach is the D-O double G."

Snoop Dogg dubs himself the best coach of 'The Voice' (Getty Images/@mikehewitt)

Snoop swears he has a strong connection to London, where Danny is originally from. The self-proclaimed England lover continued to strut, declaring DOGG to be the "best coach" in the next breath.

But when Danny chose Reba over Snoop, his face dropped. It will maybe need Snoop a few more turns and at least a single season win to maybe rightfully wear that "best" coach tag.

Snoop Dogg loses 'The Voice' Season 26 singer Danny Joseph to Reba McEntire (Facebook/@snoopdogg/reba, Instagram/@dannyjosephofficial)

Danny Joseph plays safe sticking to successful 'The Voice' coach over Season 26 rookie

Danny was born in London, United Kingdom, and immigrated to Dallas, Texas, in 2015. He's been composing and producing music since the age of 13, and his favorite genres include soul, blues, and country.

He is a singer/songwriter/producer who records, produces, and mixes everything he does in his home studio. Furthermore, he is well-known locally for his soulful, raspy voice, bluesy guitar skills, and engaging live performances.

He has performed at over 350 live events in the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex and presently lives in Dallas, Texas, with his wife and three children.

The father of 3 is battling Crohn's disease and is now looking to make a huge change in his life through 'The Voice'. Danny could have picked Snoop; however, he stuck with reigning winner Reba in the hopes of a better chance to win.

Danny Joseph ditches 'The Voice' Season 26 rookie coach Snoop Dogg for winning coach Reba McEntire (Facebook/@snoopdogg/@reba, Instagram/dannyjosephofficial)

'The Voice' Season 26 coach Reba McEntire played Oklahoma card to secure Texas singer

To make her case stronger, Reba did play the Oklahoma card to the Texas singer. She said she loved the song he picked, being a huge Annie fan.

Reba fell in love with Danny's range and his very powerful voice. Reba reminded Danny that she won last year and is highly competitive, and she promised to work really hard and support him in any way she could.

This assurance is more than any aspiring vocalist could hope for. Even though he appreciated everyone's offers, he eventually chose his "heart" and Queen Reba.

Reba McEntire pulls strings to impress 'The Voice' Season 26 singer Danny Joseph (Facebook/@reba, Instagram/@dannyjosephofficial)

Snoop Dogg respects Reba McEntire's game on 'The Voice'

Reba confesses to the camera how much she appreciated Danny's "range." She couldn't stop raving about how much she wanted the musician to join her squad because of his raspy, sensual singing voice.

His guitar skills really blew her away. Meanwhile, after losing to Reba and his season's first block, Snoop told the cameras that sitting alongside the "originator" reminds him to still treat her like the "queen" she is.

He remembers that there is still a competition between the coaches, and she is still the queen of that panel.

'The Voice' Season 26 rookie Snoop Dogg unbothered after losing a contestant to winning coach Reba McEntire (Facebook/@reba/@snoopdogg)

'The Voice' Season 26 airs on Mondays from 8–10 pm and Tuesdays from 9–10 pm on NBC.