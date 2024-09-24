'The Voice' is now the Snoop Dogg Show: Fans hail new judge for saving ailing competition

Snoop Dogg has been making waves, despite his debut on 'The Voice' Season 26 as a coach

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Snoop Dogg has finally taken over 'The Voice' Season 26, and the fans are more excited than ever. Viewers felt that after all these years of the same format, this was just what the show needed to give it the much-needed boost: a new vibe. Relaxed with his humor and iconic status within the music industry, Snoop Dogg has brought new life into the long-time singing competition.

From the moment he popped up in that show trailer, people seemed hooked. Snoop confidently said, "The best coach is the D-O double G," and after his playful antics to convince contestants to join his team with clouds of smoke, the D-O double G instantly became a fan favorite. His fellow coaches, Gwen Stefani, Reba McEntire, and Michael Bublé, have also touted Snoop's unique coaching style. Gwen described him as "an original" who comforts the contestants, and Reba called his versatility and friendliness.

Fans have bombarded social media with shout-outs, dubbing Snoop the savior of the competition.

Being the "soul coach," Snoop puts fun instead of formalities, letting the contestants be themselves. His playful interactions with fellow coaches and memorable catchphrases have made the experience entertaining, not only for live audiences but also for home viewers. Snoop has also introduced catch antics like the humorous "smoke button" that sends his fellow judges into smoke during auditions and his generous gifting, like when he gifted a necklace to a contestant named Ravs after she didn't receive any chair turns.

Many agree his authenticity and charisma are just what 'The Voice' needed to bring the excitement back into the show after the series, at least for these last seasons, had lost it. His laid-back attitude and genuine interest in the contestants have, somehow, wooed audiences, and it is evident that 'The Voice' has now become the Snoop Dogg show and, quite frankly, fans are loving every minute of it.

"I luv Snoop Dogg’s pitch. So Smooth & always with the straight facts," said a fan. Some even added how they started watching this season because of Snoop Dogg.

"TheVoice should get back good since @SnoopDogg joined the show as a judge. I was starting to get uninterested in the show since the last 3 seasons Ready to see this season." "I'm lovin' Snoop Dogg as a coach on 'TheVoice'!!," added another.

#TheVoice should get back good since @SnoopDogg joined the show as a judge. I was starting to get uninterested in the show since the last 3 seasons +

Ready to see this season #snoopdogg — Dena De (@DEnaTruth) September 23, 2024

I'm lovin' Snoop Dogg as a coach on #TheVoice!! — Cindy H (@MzCindy81) September 24, 2024

Some even went as far as to say they started watching the show for the first time for the 'Gin&Juice' star. "Never watched 'TheVoice'. Been listening to @SnoopDogg since Gin & Juice but his Olympic showing had me loving him even more and that's why I'm watching 'The Voice' first time ever."

"Snoop should have been part of 'TheVoice' seasons ago!!," added one. "Really did not think I could possibly love Snoop more, and yet here we are. He’s PERFECT for this show," added another.

Never watched #TheVoice. Been listening to @SnoopDogg since Gin & Juice but his Olympic showing had me loving him even more and that's why I'm watching the voice first time ever. pic.twitter.com/AQFbwQD2MS — Tee Loves Coffee☕ (@seaoflove911) September 24, 2024

Snoop should have been part of TheVoice seasons ago!! https://t.co/SWqCgeMLPL — Joe Ede (@JoeEde) September 24, 2024

Really did not think I could possibly love Snoop more, and yet here we are. He’s PERFECT for this show. TheVoice — J💫 (@mcflygirl8) September 24, 2024

Snoop Dogg's connection with contestants on 'The Voice' Season 26

During the entire premiere episode, Snoop Dogg was able to evoke connections with contestants on a personal level. First, he listened to every story that came out of their mouths and made them create a comfortable setting to be themselves. For example, speaking to the 22-year-old aspirant singer Danny Joseph, Snoop did not just appreciate his singing voice but opened up a conversation about his life experiences.

This added a personal touch to which the contestants could relate; it made them feel seen and heard. Snoop is approachable, and thus, easy to trust, an important factor in the high-pressure situation that 'The Voice' competition presents. His ease with contestants could mean stronger performances because they are more apt to be themselves and let loose.

'The Voice' Season 26 coach Snoop Dogg (Instagram/@snoopdogg)

How many singers are on Snoop Dogg's team so far on 'The Voice' Season 26?

For now, Snoop Dogg's team on 'The Voice' Season 26 has three singers, Jake Tankersley, a 31-year-old country singer from Claremore Oklahoma auditioned with 'Something in the Orange' by Zach Bryan. Next, Torre Blake, hailing from Austin, Texas, sang 'On & On' for her audition.

And lastly, Chloe Grace, a 22-year-old from New York, sang Robyn's 'Dancing on My Own' and had the judges quite impressed. Snoop Dogg has been making headlines as a coach, especially with his new tradition of giving out Death Row Records chains to celebrate contestants joining his team.