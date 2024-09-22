How tall is Snoop Dogg? Rapper sets bar high as tallest judge on 'The Voice' Season 26

Rapper Snoop Dogg is the tallest among his fellow coaches on The Voice Season 26: Gwen Stefani, Reba McEntire, and Michael Bublé

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Rapper Snoop Dogg is set to make his 'The Voice' Season 26, and he's already standing out from his fellow judges. But it’s not just his rhymes and wisdom catching attention—Snoop’s impressive height is making waves on the stage too. Standing tall at an impressive 6 feet 4 inches, Snoop Dogg is the towering presence among his co-judges.

Snoop Dogg isn’t just a rap legend—he’s also the tallest coach in 'The Voice' history, possibly the tallest ever to sit in the iconic red chair. However, Michael Buble takes the second spot at 5 feet 10 inches, while Reba McEntire commands attention at 5 feet 7 inches. Gwen Stefani rounds out the lineup at 5 feet 6 inches, proving that great talent comes in all sizes. Interestingly, the rapper recently hosted the Olympics, towering over the hopefuls for the 2024 Men's US Olympic Basketball team. The NBC show coach outshined defensive specialist Jrue Holiday, who stands at 6 feet 3 inches, and two-time NBA MVP Steph Curry with 6 feet 2 inches in height, proving that Snoop's presence is as commanding on the court as it is in the booth.

Rapper Snoop Dogg is the tallest among his fellow coaches, Gwen Stefani Reba McEntire and Michael Buble (Instagram/@nbcthevoice)

Is Snoop Dogg the tallest rapper alive?

Standing tall at an impressive 6 feet 4 inches, Snoop Dogg is certainly a giant in the rap game, but he's not the tallest rapper alive. Retired basketball star and rapper Shaquille O'Neal is currently known as the tallest rapper alive. At nearly 7 feet 1 inch, Shaq is not only a celebrated athlete—he's also a successful rapper, blending the worlds of sports and music in a way that few others can.

Shaq and Snoop have long been friends, sharing countless memorable moments together. One of their viral throwback photos perfectly captures their jaw-dropping height difference. In addition, the tallest rapper, Yung Gravy, stands at an impressive 6 feet 6 inches.

Retired basketball star and rapper Shaquille O'Neal is currently known as the tallest rapper alive (Instagram/@shaq)

Snoop Dogg calls himself the 'baddest' judge 'The Voice' ever have

Snoop Dogg has recently sparked competition with his fellow coach Gwen Stefani calling himself 'baddest'. In the new video, Snoop announced, "I'm with the coolest chick, Gwen Stefani." Gwen jokingly responded, "What's up girl? What are you excited about? Like having you here, you and Michael Bublé." The NBC show coach further noted, "You never know if that's going to happen again. You add a little Snoop Dogg sauce."

Snoop jokingly replied, "Paprika, a little paprika," with Gwen adding, "You are a threat and you're having to prove to your peers, 'No, this is why I am better than you.'" Snoop gave a befitting reply to Gwen and announced, "We don't have that quality. We don’t stand up and go I’m the baddest who ever walked in here. Can't nobody touch me and I'm the greatest. We don’t do that."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBC's The Voice (@nbcthevoice)

What is 'The Voice' Season 26 coach Snoop Dogg's real name?

'The Voice' Season 26 coach Snoop Dogg's real name is Cordozar Calvin Broadus Jr. There's a heartfelt story behind his stage name: his mother was a big fan of the TV show Charlie Brown and adored a character named Snoopy. The NBC show coach's mother told him that he looked like Snoopy and started calling him by his nickname, Snoop.

However, the rapper announced in 2012 that he was converting to Rastafari, and would be now known as Snoop Lion. Under this name, he released a reggae album titled Reincarnated and a documentary of the same name about his experiences in Jamaica in 2013. However, he returned to using the name Snoop Dogg in 2015.

'The Voice' Season 26 coach Snoop Dogg's real name is Cordozar Calvin Broadus Jr (Instagram/@nbcthevoice)

'The Voice' Season 26 premieres on Monday, September 23, at 8 pm ET on NBC. New episode will be available to stream on Peacock.