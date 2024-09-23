Who is returning to ‘The Voice’? NBC coach with driest streak slated to make a comeback

In the upcoming Season 26, country legend 'Reba McEntire', and first-time coaches Michael Bublé and Snoop Dogg will be judges on ‘The Voice’

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: One of the most familiar faces on 'The Voice', Gwen Stefani is set to return as a coach for the upcoming Season 26. While she has coached several seasons before, Gwen holds the record for the longest dry streak among all coaches — meaning it's been quite a while since she secured a win. Despite her charm, experience, and superstar status, her last and only victory was in Season 19 when her contestant, Carter Rubin, won the show.

Though Gwen has had a dry run since that win, her return brings renewed excitement, especially for her fans. She has been part of 'The Voice' for six previous seasons (7, 9, 12, 17, 19, and 24) and has guided many talented contestants along the way. With her mix of energy and experience, Gwen will once again take her place in the iconic red chair, aiming to break her streak and claim another win in the upcoming season. Joining Gwen in Season 26 are country legend 'Reba McEntire', and first-time coaches Michael Bublé and Snoop Dogg, promising an exciting season with a fresh mix of coaching styles.

Why is ‘The Voice’ coach Reba McEntire leaving after Season 26?

Reba McEntire is leaving 'The Voice' after Season 26 for several reasons. While she initially denied rumors of her departure, it was later confirmed by NBC that she would be stepping down. One of the main reasons is that McEntire wants to focus on other projects and commitments outside of the show. Since joining in Season 24, she’s enjoyed her time as a coach, but balancing her busy career in music and acting has made it difficult to continue.

Additionally, McEntire took on the role after Blake Shelton's departure, a major figure in the show, which added pressure to her responsibilities. Although she embraced the opportunity, McEntire likely feels that it's the right time to move on and explore other opportunities in her career.

'The Voice' Season 25 coach Reba McEntire (Instagram/@nbcthevoice)

Niall Horan takes a break from ‘The Voice’ to focus on his music career

Niall Horan is stepping away from 'The Voice' to focus on his music career. After coaching for two seasons and helping lead winners like Gina Miles to success, Niall decided not to return for Season 25. The reason for his break is his busy schedule with 'The Show Live On Tour,' which began in February 2024 and runs through September. This global tour supports his third album, 'The Show', and has him traveling to perform for fans around the world.

While Niall didn't give an official explanation, it’s clear that balancing his music career and 'The Voice' would be tough. Even though he's not on the show, he continues to stay connected with past contestants and support their journeys. Fans are hopeful that Niall might return to his red chair in the future once his tour wraps up.