Gwen Stefani's Jake Tankersley 'mistake': ‘The Voice’ Season 26 heats up with more drama

Gwen Stefani used the block button on Reba McEntire, a move which only backfired her

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: During the Season 26 premiere of 'The Voice', Gwen Stefani blocked Reba McEntire for contestant Jake Tankersley. Now, that move has become highly debated amongst fans. Immediately, during the blind auditions, 'Something in the Orange' was performed by Jake, and he right away received chair turns from Snoop Dogg and Gwen, followed by Reba and Michael Bublé. Cleverly enough, Gwen had issued a block against Reba since Reba was closely associated with country music, and this guy sounded pretty country.

There's more to say now, as to whether it was worth blocking Reba since he chose Team Snoop anyway. Maybe blocking Reba was a smart thing to do, securing for herself a country artist, but backfired since Jake fit more with the style of Snoop. Some viewers feel she should have saved her block for later in the season, as competition is brewing on hot since she seemed more concerned with positioning herself as a viable coach for a country artist.

It just outlines how the drama between coaches is starting to take center stage rather than the contestants. An actual friendly rivalry that seems to build up throughout is Gwen versus Snoop. He doesn't fail to throw any jab he can at the other coaches. The competitive nature is much more apparent now, and it would seem that strategy and coach interactions may play a larger role this season.

While competitive, that block by Gwen on Jake Tankersley was highly questionable strategically. It will be interesting to see, as this season unfolds if it hurts or helps her in her goals of ending up with a winning team and what kind of dynamic it will be between coaches. Until then, this is one of several reasons fans will continue to tune in while all these interactions play out in future episodes.

Who is on 'The Voice' Season 26 coach Gwen Stefani's team?

So far, Lilly McGee is the only member of Gwen Stefani's team for 'The Voice' Season 26. Much to the coaches' surprise, Lilly performed with great dynamism and covered the song 'Someone Like You', showcasing her range and emotional expression. That performance made her notice to Gwen, who then recruited Lilly into her team.

Singer Lilly has her own style of incorporating her unique artistic flair with pop. This would make her fit perfectly well into Gwen's team. On the other hand, Gwen is known to be very supportive, encouraging, and all about helping her artists find their big voices and charisma on stage. Lively, vibrant, and full of music industry experience, she's easily one of the contestant favorites.

'The Voice' Season 26 coach Gwen Stefani (Instagram/@nbcthevoice)

Which contestants have chosen Reba McEntire as their coach on 'The Voice' Season 26?

So far, Reba McEntire has welcomed three talented contestants to her team on 'The Voice' Season 26. The country specialist Dylan Harper, with a heart-to-heart performance of a classic country song, portrayed both his vocal talent and an authentic style perfectly matching Reba's expertise. Next up was Tessa Brooks, a pop singer who gave a buoyant performance of a popular hit. Lastly, smooth R&B singer Marcus Reed amazed the judges with an emotional delivery of a ballad; ultimately, Reba realized his singular talent.