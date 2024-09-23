Who is Snoop Dogg's 'twin' brother? 'The Voice' Season 26 coach shares resemblance with his half-sibling

'The Voice' Season 26 coach Snoop Dogg has famous cousins in music industry

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'The Voice' Season 26 coach and rapping legend Snoop Dogg is the middle child and the most successful among his siblings. The rapper's popularity has sparked some wild rumors, including that he has a twin brother. However, Snoop doesn't have a twin brother but shares a striking resemblance with his half-sibling.

Snoop, his older brother Jerry Wesley Carter, and his late younger brother Bing Worthington share a family resemblance that's hard to miss, especially in their noses. Though none are twins, the trio carries their mother's distinctive features. Snoop and Jerry look strikingly alike, while Bing adds his unique charm to the mix.

Snoop hails from a large, tight-knit family, cherishing every moment spent with his brothers and their beloved mother, Beverly Tate. The rapper's close bond with his family has always been a source of inspiration. Sadly, Beverly passed away in 2021 at the age of 70, leaving behind a legacy of love and warmth that continues to resonate in Snoop's life and music.

Rapper Snoop Dogg is the middle of three siblings (Instagram/@badabing33)

What does 'The Voice' Season 26 star Snoop Dogg's identical brother Jerry Wesley Carter do?

Rapper Snoop Dogg's identical brother Jerry Wesley Carter prefers a low-key lifestyle, staying out of the spotlight. With minimal social media presence, he quietly works for United Steel Workers. However, Snoop and Jerry didn't have many photos on their social media but Jerry does make the occasional appearance on the rapper's Instagram page.

Snoop offers a glimpse of his brotherly bond with Jerry and reminds his followers that his family remains at his heart. However, after Snoop's mother's death, Jerry and the late Bing Worthington surprised the rapper with a touching gift. The sibling gifted Snoop a beautiful portrait of their late mother.

Snoop Dogg's younger brother Bing Worthington died at 44

Snoop Dogg's younger brother Bing Worthington died on February 15, 2024, at the age of 44. Bing's cause of death is yet to be revealed. Snoop was left devastated after his brother's death and poured touching tribute. Bing was close to Snoop and was his tour manager. He also managed the rapper's firm, Snoop Dogg Skateboards.

Additionally, Bing was an executive producer on 'Bigg Snoop Dogg: Raw 'N Uncut Vol. 1,' as well as a writer on the 'Van Wilder: The Rise of Taj' song 'Tha Jump Off,' which was featured on the soundtrack. He created his own music and merged the music label Dogg Records with the Canadian label Urban Heat Legends in 2016.

Snoop Dogg's younger brother Bing Worthington died at 44 (Instagram/@badabing33)

'The Voice' Season 26 coach Snoop Dogg has cousins in the music industry

'The Voice' Season 26 coach Snoop Dogghas multiple cousins who have established their own name in the competitive music industry. The rapper's most famous cousins include Brandy Norwood, Ray J, Daz Dillinger, WWE star Sasha Banks, Nate Dogg, and RBX. Snoop has notably collaborated with many of his famous relatives on multiple projects.

He and Daz Dillinger skyrocketed to fame together, helping to establish the iconic Death Row Records. Additionally, Snoop formed the legendary rap group 213 with his cousin Nate Dogg, whose passing in 2011 left a significant void. While the group may have disbanded, their musical legacy continues to celebrate the powerful bonds of family and creativity.

'The Voice' Season 26 coach Snoop Dogg has cousins in the music industry (Instagram/@nbcthevoice)

