Why did Jake Tankersley pick Snoop Dogg? 'The Voice' Season 26 singer ditches seasoned coaches for business mogul

UNIVERSAL CITY, CALIFORNIA: Jake Tankersley kicked off 'The Voice' Season 26 premiere with a bang and almost started a workout battle among the coaches. But he ultimately took up the opportunity of a promising career post the NBC show by going with a rookie coach who vouches himself to be a "business mogul."

Jake sang Zach Bryan's "Something in the Orange" in front of coaches Michael Bublé, Gwen Stefani, Reba McEntire, and Snoop Dogg during the September 23 premiere episode. His voice prompted Snoop to turn around first, followed by Gwen, who then sneakily blocked Reba in the hopes of getting the competitor on her side.

Reba looked visibly upset and charged Gwen for blocking her. Gwen tried to flex by doing some pushups in front of Reba's chair but was only upped by the queen herself who hit the floor and threw in some of her own muscles.

When it came time for the coaches to persuade the singer to choose their squad, Snoop reminded Jake that he was the first coach to turn for him. He expresses his passion for country music by mentioning his previous collaborations with Willie Nelson, Justin Champagne, Keith Urban, and others.

While Gwen wastes her block on Reba, Snoop reminds Jake that the industry is still called "the show business." He considers himself the "King of Show and Business."

Snoop sees a lot of "business" with Jake outside of music through branding, marketing, and whatnot. He badly wanted Jake on his team, hoping to turn Jake into the next Marlboro man.

Snoop Dogg's Cheddar BBQ chips make a good case for 'The Voice' Season 26 rookie

Michael bringing out a Snoop Dogg chip bag didn't help his case, as Jake sure sees Snoop as the marketing guy that he is. The Snoop Dogg Cheddar BBQ package comes with a huge picture of the rapper's face on it.

It shows, how confident he is of his face value that would only to his sales. When Jake finally chooses Snoop over all the other coaches (with substantial experience in country music), the rapper shares how he liked Jake's style, aura, and singing from the moment he walked in.

Snoop shares on his confessional how he makes sure to bring talented artists together to create magic. He hopes to do the same with Jake.

Father of 4, Jake Tankersley is ready to kickstart his music career on 'The Voice' Season 26

Jake is a father of four. The 31-year-old musician from Oklahoma navigates his life among the innocent mayhem that his children bring to the Tankersley household.

He married shortly after graduating from high school, and by the age of 25, he had four lovely children. He believes that now is the moment to really pursue his own goal.

With Snoop pledging to open up opportunities for Jake after the contest regardless of the outcome, the hopeful believes now is the best moment to pursue his career on 'The Voice'. After conquering the tumultuous era of his life while juggling family and singing, Jake aspires to be the next Marlboro man, as envisioned by his coach.

'The Voice' Season 26 singer Jake Tankersley experienced small success on 'American Idol'

In Sand Springs, Oklahoma, Jake was raised. He developed a passion for music from an early age.

In particular, for George Jones, Roger Miller, Elvis, and Johnny Cash. His passion for country music developed, so he started learning how to play the songs on the guitar.

After twenty years, he achieved the top 200 on 'American Idol' in 2016 and won a golden ticket to Hollywood. His debut full-length album, 'The Little Things', was released in 2018.

He went to Castle Row Studios in Oklahoma City with his brother and a few buddies to make the album. He is currently pursuing his dream of being a singer-songwriter by performing locally in his area.

Jake has already tasted some of the post-'American Idol's success, with Snoop by his side, and now he sure dreams of making it even bigger for himself and his family.

