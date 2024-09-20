What is Snoop Dogg's net worth? 'The Voice' coach turned down $100 million indecent proposal

'The Voice' Season 26 coach Snoop Dogg has faced financial woes

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Rapper Snoop Dogg boasts an estimated net worth of $160 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The multifaceted icon wears many professional hats including, singer, songwriter, producer, media personality, entrepreneur, and actor. Soon, he will add another title to his impressive resume as a coach on 'The Voice' Season 26.

With his smooth flow and iconic style, Snoop has crafted a legacy and left an indelible mark on the rap world. He is a living legend, continuously redefining what it means to be an artist in today’s ever-evolving industry with his dynamic tracks. He has woven a rich tapestry of success, establishing a legacy not just in music but through thriving business ventures.

However, Snoop received a jaw-dropping offer of $100 million from an adult website which would have skyrocketed his net worth. However, he had to turn down the offer because his wife Shante Broadus, who is also his manager, did not approve of the idea. During an IG live session, Snoop humorously shared that he could have pocketed a fortune just by pulling "that thang out."

Rapper Snoop Dogg has an estimated net worth of $160 million (Instagram/@nbcthevoice)

'The Voice' Season 26 coach Snoop Dogg's early life

Snoop Dogg was born on October 20, 1971, in Long Beach, California to his parents Vernell Varnado and Beverly Tate. Sadly, Snoop's parents parted ways when he was three months old and Beverly went on to marry Cordozar Calvin Broadus Sr and the rapper was named after his step-father. However, Snoop's mother was a fan of the Peanuts cartoon and nicknamed the rapper after the famous character Snoopy.

He studied at Long Beach High School in California and later attended Compton College. However, he reportedly didn't complete his graduation to pursue his music career. Snoop has been passionate about music since a very young age and started rapping in sixth grade. He hustled his way through childhood, selling candy on the streets, delivering newspapers, and bagging groceries to support his family.

The rapper's mother did her best to keep him away from gang banging but he faced legal trouble when he was a teen. Snoop joined Rollin' 20s Crips gang from the Eastside area of Long Beach marking the beginning of a tumultuous journey. He was arrested for possession of cocaine soon after graduating from high school. Over the next three years, Snoop oscillated between the confines of the prison.

Snoop Dogg shared a close relationship with his mother Beverly Tate (Instagram/@snoopdogg)

Snoop Dogg became a rap icon after being discovered by Dr Dre

Rapper Snoop Dogg along with his cousins Nate Dogg and Lil' 1/2 Dead and friend Warren G formed a rapping group, 213, and recorded homemade tapes which led to his big break. Snoop released a mix-tape of solo freestyle songs which reached Dr Dre. The record producer discovered Snoop and introduced him to NWA affiliate The DOC where he received professional training in structuring lyrics and building verses, hooks, and choruses.

Snoop was also featured on Dre's 1992 debut solo album, 'The Chronic' which was a big break for him. Dre produced Snoop's debut album 'Doggystyle' in 1993 and became an instant hit, eventually selling over 20 million copies worldwide. The song also bagged the top spots on the Billboard 200 and Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts. Snoop's signature laid-back vocal style and creative lyrics established him as a leading figure in the emerging G-funk genre.

This exposure led to Snoop's debut album, 1993's "Doggystyle." That album became a massive success, eventually selling over 20 million copies worldwide. Since then, Snoop has released a series of successful albums and hit singles while collaborating with numerous artists across various genres. He has also received multiple Grammy nominations and has sold over 35 million albums worldwide.

Snoop Dogg became a rap icon after being discovered by Dr Dre (Instagram/@nbcthevoice)

'The Voice' Season 26 coach Snoop Dogg's dating life

'The Voice' Season 26 coach Snoop Dogg has navigated a rollercoaster of romance with each relationship adding a new chapter to his life story over the years. Despite the chaos, the rapper ultimately discovered the love of his life and has been enjoying his married life since then. Snoop married his high school sweetheart, Shante Taylor on June 12, 1997.

However, the duo faced a road bump and decided to file for divorce in May 2004. Snoop and Shante later realized that they were made more each other and renewed their wedding vows in January 2008. The couple share three kids, sons Corde and Cordell, and daughter Cori. Snoop also has a son, Julian Corrie Broadus from his past relationship with Laurie Holmond.

Inside Snoop Dogg's newly launched Death Row Cannabis and other business venture

Besides being a music legend, Snoop Dogg is also a business tycoon and owns multiple ventures. He has recently launched Death Row Cannabis with a limited-edition line of cannabis products honoring legendary rapper 2Pac. The venture also offers regulated cannabis products including flowers, pre-rolls, and concentrates.

He also recently acquired the brand name rights to Death Row Records which was founded in 1991 and helped the rapper establish his highly successful career. Snoop also owns a firm company specializing in producing and distributing food products, Broadus Foods. He has also entered the gaming and animation business with his Digital Dogg and recently released a mobile game, 'Snoop Dogg's Rap Empire.'

Snoop Dogg recently launched Death Row Cannabis (YouTube/@nbcthevoice)

How much does Snoop Dogg get paid for the 2024 Olympics gig?

'The Voice' Season 26 coach Snoop Dogg has recently received a huge paycheck from NBC. The rapper and Martha Stewart were invited to attend the 2024 Olympic Games and provide commentary and interviews. Snoop's vibrant personality and witty insights turned every event into a thrilling spectacle, captivating viewers while adding an extra layer of entertainment to the worldwide competition.

This high-profile gig not only showcased his charm but also gave a significant boost to his net worth. Snoop was reportedly paid a staggering $500,000 per day for his commentary at the Olympics. However, NBC also covered Snoop's additional expenses including his travel and accommodations. The Olympics lasts roughly 20 days and he has made around $10 million for a little under three weeks of work.

'The Voice' Season 26 coach Snoop Dogg received a huge amount for the 2024 Olympics gig (Facebook/@snoopdogg)

Snoop Dogg almost filed for bankruptcy

Rapper Snoop Dogg's musical journey to luxury wasn't always a smooth ride and was more like a road filled with unexpected detours. Despite his relentless hustle and determination, he faced a daunting road bump that brought him perilously close to bankruptcy. He was left devastated during the challenging time but didn't lose hope.

Snoop had to have tough discussions with his accountant about the possibility of declaring bankruptcy but the rapper's pride stopped him. Multiple A-list celebrities have filed for bankruptcy over the years but Snoop felt the weight of perception heavily resting on his shoulders. He believed that declaring bankruptcy would carry a different connotation for him, a reflection that could overshadow his hard-earned legacy.

Snoop Dogg almost filed for bankruptcy (Instagram/@snoopdogg)

