'The Voice' Season 26 coach Michael Bublé analyzes Ben Fagerstedt's technical issues and encourages him to return after he has matured further

UNIVERSAL CITY, CALIFORNIA: Season 26 of 'The Voice' will feature a few standard singers due to Michael Bublé. One of his biggest fans—whom he has previously met—performed in front of him on the September 23 launch episode with the intention of earning a spot in the competition.

Ben Fagerstedt, a major admirer of Michael Bublé who actually got to perform a song with him during one of his gigs, was hopeful that Michael would choose him because they both sing the same tune. Michael and the other coaches were on the edge of their seats throughout that song, "I've Got You Under My Skin," but they refrained.

Why did no coach turn for Ben Fagerstedt on 'The Voice' Season 26?

Michael didn't turn, according to Snoop Dogg, so he didn't either. Although Michael claimed to have a "very strong voice," he felt that the technical elements of the genre were lacking, and he believed that he needed to return with a pop song.

As 'The Voice' fans will know, this means instant elimination. Singing standards is a hard genre to master.

A necessary jazz swing is something that many young, unskilled vocalists struggle to achieve. He received no turns since, like Ben, he doesn't swing.

Michael Bublé leaves seat to help fan Ben Fagerstedt on 'The Voice' Season 26

It's unfortunate that crooner and Michael admirer Ben can't convince any of the coaches to feel his version of 'I've Got You Under My Skin', but Michael still wants to support this 23-year-old, especially if he wants to be like him. He not only offers Ben a shrewd assessment of the distinctions between singing standards in a conventional manner and using a pop voice, but he also takes the stage to perform a duet of Ben's audition song.

Well, this is the only time it happens when a coach leaves their seat to help a contestant, but hey, maybe you need to be their superfan who has had prior experience singing with the coach at their own concert.

Snoop Dogg gives much-needed tearjerker moment on 'The Voice' Season 26 premiere

Although it's a touching moment for Michael, Snoop breaks down when he watches the entire thing happen. Snoop is wiping tears from his eyes toward the end.

Regarding Michael and Ben's interaction, he remarks, "That’s what this show is about, to make these people better at what they do, whether they make it to the show or not. That’s our job as coaches.”

He is ecstatic that he was able to have a "one-on-one with Bublé" on Ben's behalf.

We get it, given the panel has two new coaches now, for the public to instantly make a connection, the network needs to build upon such moments. Even though the "supposed" Blind Audition didn't go as they would have hoped for, the rookie coach sure made the best out of it.

