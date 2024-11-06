'FLVBW' star Shalini Passi calls out Riddhima Kapoor Sahni after feud escalates at Season 3 reunion

'FLVBW' star Shalini Passi opens up about feeling targeted by rest of the cast members

SOUTH WEST DELHI, NEW DELHI: 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' Season 3 was one of Netflix's most entertaining releases, introducing new cast members like Shalini Passi, who quickly became a fan favorite. Audiences were drawn to Shalini not only because of her quirky personality but also her extravagant sense of style. However, what truly resonated with viewers was the way Shalini was constantly bullied by the other wives, which led to an outpouring of sympathy for her.

One of the main culprits accused of targeting Shalini was Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. During the 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' reunion, Shalini seized the moment to call out Riddhima for her actions. She expressed that it was wrong for the cast to gang up on a fellow member, even going as far as to make a "canceling" gesture with her fingers. Instead of acknowledging Shalini's feelings, Riddhima seemed to brush off her concerns. Shalini also shared that while the other wives eventually apologized, it felt like it was far too late. Karan Johar, the host and producer, stepped in to mediate, ultimately declaring that Shalini and Riddhima would likely never become friends.

'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' star Riddhima Kapoor Sahni accused of gaslighting Shalini Passi

While both Shalini and Riddhima had their say during the 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' reunion, it became clear that Riddhima's response did not resonate in the way she might have hoped. Instead of acknowledging Shalini's feelings of being cornered and excluded, Riddhima's words seemed to deflect and undermine Shalini's perspective. It almost came across as an attempt to gaslight Shalini, as Riddhima dismissed her experience by claiming that Shalini tends to shut everyone out. This not only ignored Shalini's valid emotions but also shifted the blame away from the group dynamic that had clearly made her feel isolated.

'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' star Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shows signs of jealousy towards Shalini Passi

During 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' Season 3, there were several instances where Riddhima appeared to show signs of jealousy toward Shalini. Initially, Riddhima was anticipated to be one of the more likable cast members, expected to steal the spotlight and capture the most screen time. However, she was often seen mocking Shalini and creating negative narratives about her. In the end, her behavior backfired, leaving her on the verge of being canceled.

How Riddhima Kapoor Sahni became one of the most disliked cast members

Riddhima's reign on 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' was shorter-lived than many anticipated. Coming from one of Bollywood's most successful families and making waves long before 'FLVBW' season 3 aired, Riddhima seemed destined to be a standout. However, Shalini's presence quickly overshadowed not only Riddhima but the entire cast. In an attempt to reclaim some of the spotlight, Riddhima was often seen taking indirect jabs at Shalini, who had become a fan favorite. This ultimately backfired, leading to Riddhima becoming one of the most disliked cast members of the season.