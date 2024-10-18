How 'FLVBW' star Shalini Passi's hero husband saved Bhavana Pandey's father's life

'FLVBW' star Shalini Passi's husband Sanjay Passi is a CEO of Pasco Group

DELHI, INDIA: 'Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives' Season 3 newcomer Shalini Passi's husband Sanjay Passi is a very caring person! In the second episode of the Netflix reality show, titled 'Wrath and Karva Chauth', Bhavana Pandey revealed that during the Covid-19 pandemic, her father needed plasma and Sanjay stepped in to save her father's life.

While having a conversation with her husband Chunky Pandey, Bhavana raved over Sanjay and said, "But you know, Chunky I went to mom and dad's house the other day, and I was telling dad that I'm feeling anxious again and he was like 'There's nothing to be anxious about. I have Sanjay Passi. He actually said that. And it came from this heart."

During a private confessional, Shalini gushed over her husband's kind nature and shared, "Sanjay is a very affectionate person and he has always looked out for his friends' parents."

Soon after, Bhavana chimed in and told Shalini, "I don't know if he told you that he has given plasma to my dad. He never told you? For the first time in my life, I'm talking about peak Covid when people were scared to even step out of their homes."

"That saved his life, you know that? He wouldn't be here," Chunky told Sanjay who is the CEO of Pasco Group. Bhavana added, "And now he says, 'Sanjay, actually we are now related by blood'."

'Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives' Season 3 star Chunky Pandey shares a close bond with Sanjay Passi

Bollywood actor Chunky Pandey openly talked about his deep and meaningful connection with the business tycoon Sanjay Passi. Chunky shared that he not only considers Sanjay a dear friend but also an integral member of his family.

The 'FLVBW' star had nothing but good things to say about Sanjay. "He has been a part of my family. He has done more for my father-in-law than I could have done for my father-in-law." Shortly after, Bhavna shared that her dad wouldn't be alive if it wasn't for Sanjay.

What does 'Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives' star Sanjay Passi do for a living?

'Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives' star Shalini Passi's husband is a renowned businessman born on September 22, 1967, making him 57 years old. At the moment, Sanjay serves as the chairman of Pasco Group, a vehicle dealership company that works with top brands like Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors.

Keeping aside his business ventures, Sanjay is also a philanthropist. Talking of his educational qualifications, he graduated with a commerce degree from Hansraj College. After completing his studies, he joined his family business and ran a Tata Motors dealership in Chandigarh in 1989.

