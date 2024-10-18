‘FLVBW’ star Riddhima Kapoor's famous dad's stern but wise words to Bharat Sahni revealed

NEW DELHI, INDIA: 'Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives' newbie Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is happily married to her businessman husband Bharat Sahni. Reflecting on their journey, she notes that Bharat felt immense pressure during his first meeting with her renowned family.

At that time, Bharat was quite nervous about meeting Riddhima's father, Rishi Kapoor. For the unversed, the late veteran actor was well-known for his outspoken nature and charming personality. During a media interaction with Galatta India, Riddhima reflected on Bharat's first encounter with her father at Mumbai Piano Bar. During their first meeting, Bharat and Rishi didn't exchange any words, instead, they communicated through eye contact. Rishi then took his time to form his judgment about Bharat. "You have a couple of years, and even after that if you guys feel you are meant to be, then we will get you married," Bharat recalled Rishi's words. Riddhima noted that at that time, Bharat had just graduated from college and was beginning to learn about the business world from his father. Her father, Rishi, wanted the pair to take some time before taking the next step in their relationship.

'Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives' star Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's husband Bharat Sahni felt intimidated by her father Rishi Kapoor (Instagram/@brat.man)

What does Bharat Sahni do for a living?

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's husband, Bharat Sahni, is an entrepreneur who runs a textile export company in New Delhi. Bharat is the owner of Wear Well Private Limited which was founded way back in 2002.

In recent years, Bharat has worked diligently to elevate his family business to new heights of success. We must say, that his hard work and dedication have paid off as his company is currently a leading name in the textile industry.

'Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives' star Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's husband Bharat Sahni owns a textile company (Instagram/@brat.man)

When did Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Bharat Sahni get married?

'Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives' newcomer Riddhima Kapoor Sahni tied the knot with business mogul Bharat Sahni in 2006 in a big fat Indian wedding. The couple exchanged vows on January 24, 2006, after dating for four years. Riddhima and Bharat reportedly met for the first time while studying in London.

Riddhima and Bharat expanded their family in 2011 with the arrival of their daughter, Samara Sahni. The couple celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary earlier this year in January. Riddhima dropped an adorable video of the pair dancing on the special occasion. "❤️“Happy 18 years to us” ❤️❤️May you forever dance to my tune ❤️ 😉 (apna version) ❤️Love you so much ♾️," she captioned the post.

'Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives' Season 3 premieres on October 18 only on Netflix.