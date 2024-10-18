‘FLVBW’ star Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has been accused of 'classism', but that's the tip of the iceberg

SOUTH WEST DELHI, NEW DELHI: ‘Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives’ returns with a third season, offering a deeper glimpse into the glamorous lives of Bollywood wives and South Delhi socialites. Among the new faces joining the cast is Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, hailing from a family of Bollywood legends. She is the daughter of actors Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor and the older sister of Ranbir Kapoor.

Even before the show's official announcement, the 44-year-old jewelry designer was already making waves. But for all the wrong reasons. Despite being part of a Bollywood dynasty, Riddhima has only recently stepped into the public spotlight. Before her reality TV debut, she gave several interviews, including one with her daughter, Samara Sahni. However, it was her April 2024 interview with Galatta India that sparked controversy due to an insensitive remark.

While discussing the challenges of Instagram trolls, Riddhima advised her daughter to ignore hateful comments if she wished to stay active on the platform. But what raised eyebrows was her offhand comment: “People will write all sorts of things. Anyone is sitting anywhere and writing these comments. Maybe it is the house help commenting, who knows?” This elitist statement triggered a backlash, shedding light on her privileged outlook and landing her in hot water.

‘Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives’ star Riddhima Kapoor Sahni accused of selling plagiarized jewelry designs

Back in November 2018, Riddhima found herself in hot water after being accused of copying jewelry designs. The Netflix newcomer, who owns the jewelry brand 'R Jewelry,' was called out by Diet Sabya, a popular Instagram account known for exposing designer imitations. The controversy arose when Diet Sabya shared a photo of pearl and diamond earrings from Riddhima’s profile, revealing that the design was originally by Kokichi Mikimoto.

Following the backlash, Riddhima issued a public apology on behalf of her team, writing, "We at Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Jewelry do not encourage plagiarism! We are extremely sorry for not tagging the original designer for an inspirational post of the diamond and pearl earrings by Mikimoto Kokichi - a legend with pearls!"

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni opens up about the mystery surrounding her strict late father

It seems quite providential that Riddhima has started appearing on screen after the passing of her father, the late Rishi Kapoor. Rumors suggest that Rishi didn’t allow his daughters to work in the film industry and was known for his strict parenting style. However, Riddhima refuted these claims in an interview with the Times of India.

When asked about her father’s supposed strictness, she responded, "No, he was not strict at all. That’s the wrong impression about him." She clarified that Rishi only wanted her to be disciplined and never "shouted" at her. Riddhima fondly recalled being so nervous about her father seeing her call bills that she once contacted the phone company to request non-itemized statements.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni might be in a feud with her own cousins

‘Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives’ newbie Riddhima might not share the best relationships with everyone in her family. Reports suggest that she once had a rocky relationship with her cousin Kareena Kapoor during their younger years, though it seems the two have mended fences over time. However, a recent photo Riddhima shared with Kareena sparked curiosity, as Kareena did not look very pleasing, hinting at possible lingering tension.

Riddhima’s relationship with another cousin, Karishma Kapoor, also seems strained. Rumors suggest that Karishma isn’t thrilled with Riddhima’s close friendship and business ties with Sanjay Kapoor, Karishma’s ex-husband, which may have caused friction between the two.

