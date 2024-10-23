Shalini Passi swiftly becomes 'Fabulous Lives vs. Bollywood Wives' shining star, as Bhavana Pandey struggles

'Fabulous Lives vs. Bollywood Wives' star Shalini Passi may have taken Bhavana Pandey's comment to heart

SOUTH WEST DELHI, NEW DELHI: 'Fabulous Lives vs. Bollywood Wives' is currently making waves with its Season 3 debut, and a big part of that excitement is thanks to the vibrant presence of Shalini Passi. The art collector has made a striking impact on the show with her quirky personality and bold sense of style. She embodies the spirit of a South Delhi socialite who finds it hard to fit in with the rest of the gang. Throughout the season, it's been hard to miss how the 'FLVBW' cast often messes with Shalini, cornering her with playful jabs. Yet, the reality TV diva seems unfazed by their antics.

In a recent clip posted by Netflix India from 'Fabulous Lives vs. Bollywood Wives', Shalini is seen taking a dip in the sea, fully enjoying the moment despite the rain and overcast skies. Her free-spirited nature prompts fellow cast members Bhavana Pandey and Neelam Kothari to grab their umbrellas and approach her, only to continue their teasing. They mock Shalini for her choice of attire, suggesting she should swap her dress for a bikini.

During a private confessional, Bhavana quipped that she wouldn’t dare dip into the sea like Shalini unless she were five years old. It appears Shalini took that comment to heart, as she fired back at Bhavana’s snarky remark on Netflix's post, stating, "I am 5 years old."

Shalini Passi fired back at Bhavana Pandey’s remark (Instagram/@netflix_in)

Are tensions rising between Shalini Passi and Bhavana Pandey?

The dynamic between Shalini and Bhavana appears strained, but it extends beyond the sea-dipping incident. On 'Fabulous Lives vs. Bollywood Wives', Shalini mentioned that she is only close to Gauri Khan and knows Bhavana socially. However, a post from her son, Robin Passi's Instagram account, shows him socializing with Maheep Kapoor's husband, Sanjay Kapoor, as well as Bollywood A-listers like Shah Rukh Khan and his son, Aryan Khan, who are part of Bhavana's close circle. Moreover, Shalini's husband, Sanjay Passi has even reportedly donated plasma to Bhavana's father. This raises eyebrows, suggesting that Shalini may not be fully acknowledging her connections to Bhavana Pandey.

A post from Robin Passi's Instagram account, shows him socializing with Maheep Kapoor's husband, Sanjay Kapoor (Instagram/@robinpassi)

'Fabulous Lives vs. Bollywood Wives' cast emerges as the biggest bullies against Shalini Passi

This season, fellow cast members of 'Fabulous Lives vs. Bollywood Wives' have been notably critical of Shalini, often portraying her quirks in a negative light. Even guest star Saif Ali Khan has been observed being less than kind to her.

Interestingly, Shalini’s husband boasts a net worth in the billions, which may complicate the dynamics among cast members who are valued in the millions. While Shalini embraces her individuality and seems content in her own company, the stark wealth disparity could be influencing their behavior.

'Fabulous Lives vs. Bollywood Wives' cast members have been bullying Shalini Paasi (@netflix)

Shalini Passi becomes a fan favorite on 'Fabulous Lives vs. Bollywood Wives'

While the cast members of 'Fabulous Lives vs. Bollywood Wives' may not always show their support for Shalini, she has quickly become a fan favorite. The reality TV star has garnered admiration not just for her charmingly quirky personality but also for her extravagant sense of style. Another standout feature of Shalini, that stands her out among the rest, is her glass-like skin, which radiates youthfulness, even as she approaches her 50s.