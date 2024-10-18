Jewels, art, and high fashion: Meet the cast of 'Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives'

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA: The rivalry between 'Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives' is intensifying, with Delhi and Mumbai gearing up for the ultimate showdown! Bhavana Panday, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni, and Seema Kiran Sajdeh are the glamorous four, and they are prepared to protect the glamorous reputation of their city.

Meanwhile, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi, and Kalyani Saha Chawla, the fashionable arrivals from the capital, are bringing their A-game and plenty of sass! On Friday, October 18, the original reality program returns for its third season! Prepare yourself for hilarious roasts, amazing trips, and celebrity appearances with a modern twist. Let's find out who is at the top of the chain and how much these attractive faces are worth.

Neelam Kothari

Born in Hong Kong, Neelam comes from a family deeply rooted in the jewelry industry. Before relocating to Mumbai, she received her early education in Bangkok, where she spent her early years. This move marked the beginning of her remarkable Bollywood career. Neelam's transformation from a celebrated actress to a well-known jewelry designer demonstrates her range of skills and business sense.

Neelam is thought to have a net worth of around $15 million as of 2024. This figure accounts for inflation and reflects her continued success in the jewelry business, along with her occasional appearances in the entertainment industry. A significant portion of Neelam's income in the 1980s and 1990s came from her acting profession. She worked with leading Bollywood actors and directors while starring in more than 50 films.

Using her family's experience in jewelry creation, Neelam pursued jewelry design after her acting career. Her brand, Neelam Kothari Fine Jewels, has gained significant recognition, particularly among Bollywood celebrities, and constitutes a substantial portion of her wealth. In addition to her main business endeavors, Neelam makes money through reality TV and brand endorsements. In recent years, her involvement in the Netflix reality series 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' has boosted her earnings.

'Fabulous Lives v/s Bollywood Wives' star Neelam Kothari Soni omes from a family deeply rooted in the jewelry industry (Instagram/@neelamkotharisoni)

Maheep Kapoor

Maheep Kapoor started her career in the glitzy Bollywood industry. She established her own company, Satyani Fine Jewels, after gradually carving out a position for herself as a prosperous jewelry designer. Her involvement in reality TV further elevated her fame and significantly boosted her wealth. Born in Delhi, India, Maheep spent her early years in Australia.

After trying her hand at acting and modeling, Maheep finally discovered her calling in jewelry creation. As a result, she founded Satyani Fine Jewels, which is renowned for its exquisite and distinctive jewels. Maheep's transition from acting to jewelry creation was a turning point in her career. Her artistic talent and keen attention to detail propelled her to prominence in the jewelry market, particularly among Bollywood's elite

Maheep's estimated net worth is $10 million (approximately ₹83.50 crores), according to estimates from Screenrant, Lifestyle Asia, and other websites. In 2020, Maheep Kapoor made her Netflix debut on the show 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives', significantly boosting her income and public recognition, which contributed to her overall net worth. In addition to her professional income, Maheep's astute real estate and other business decisions have been crucial to maintaining and increasing her fortune.

'Fabulous Lives v/s Bollywood Wives' star Maheep Kapoor (Instagram/maheepkapoor)

Seema Kiran Sajdeh

Seema, the ex-wife of Sohail Khan, has a net worth of over $3 million (approximately ₹23 crores) and runs a fashion brand, beauty spa, and salon. She is a well-known stylist and fashion designer who mostly works in the Bollywood entertainment sector. She is renowned for her chic looks in Indian movies and television shows. She owns a beauty salon named Kallista

On May 13, 2022, she and her ex-husband filed for divorce in a Mumbai court, which unexpectedly thrust her into the online spotlight. She began her career as a fashion designer and has appeared in numerous television series. Additionally, she co-founded the exclusive boutique Bandra 190 alongside Sussanne Khan and Maheep. She also has her clothing brands in Dubai and Mumbai.

Some of her notable Indian celebrity clients include Shilpa Shetty, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor, and Malaika Arora Khan. She is a co-owner of the clothing line Bandra 190 and owns the Seema Khan apparel stores in Dubai and Mumbai. Additionally, Seema operates the Khallista Spa & Salon in Bandra, Mumbai

Seema has made numerous appearances in interviews and television programs. Her fascination with fashion began in childhood, influenced by her father's clothing export business. She has also received fashion training from several renowned international designers

'Fabulous Lives v/s Bollywood Wives' star Seema Kiran Sajdeh has a net worth of over $3 million (Instagram/@seemakiransajdeh)

Bhavana Panday

The richest of the four Bollywood wives, Bhavana Panday has a net worth of $20 million (approximately ₹158 crores). Following the success of the Netflix series 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives,' she is set to return to the spotlight with a new season and a fresh perspective.

Despite being celebrated for her charming personality on the show, the Bollywood wife also possesses a vast collection of accessories. In 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' Season 1, Bhavana launched her first clothing brand, LoveGen, which attracted a remarkable number of customers on its opening day.

For those who are unaware, Bhavana has worked for upscale fashion labels and is also a costume designer. She is a close friend of Dolly Sidhwani and Nandita Mahtani. Bhavana, a seasoned businesswoman, co-owns Bollywood Electric with her husband Chunky Panday, which organizes theatrical productions throughout India.

'Fabulous Lives v/s Bollywood Wives' star Bhavana Panday has a net worth of $20 million (Instagram/@bhavanapandey)

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

Throughout her varied career, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has proven her abilities across various sectors. She is a model, fashion designer, and successful businesswoman. She co-owns a jewelry line called R Jewellery with a friend and has walked the runway for renowned fashion designers, including Manav Gangwani and Suneet Varma

She has also received accolades for her efforts in the jewelry sector and is regarded as one of New Delhi's leading entrepreneurs. Before launching her jewelry firm, R Jewelry, with Anuj Kapoor, Riddhima began her career as a model for jewelry manufacturers. In June 2018, Riddhima launched her apparel line, Sam & Friends. Riddhima Kapoor's estimated net worth is an astounding $15 million, according to Investor Times.

'Fabulous Lives v/s Bollywood Wives' star Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is a model, fashion designer, and successful businesswoman (Instagram/@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial)

Shalini Passi

Shalini Passi, the creator of MASH and an art collector, is not a Bollywood wife. A prominent figure in the art world from New Delhi, she is also a dedicated philanthropist. Shalini established the Shalini Passi Art Foundation to support emerging artists in India and has been a member of the Advisory Board of Khoj, an NGO promoting contemporary arts in Delhi, since 2012

Shalini has also made contributions to Covid-19 relief efforts and actively supports issues like education for disadvantaged children. In June 2023, she was named a Champion for Children by UNICEF due to her philanthropic dedication. Her net worth is not known at the moment. Shalini's varied responsibilities and constant commitment to advancing the arts have defined her career. She has acquired a remarkable collection of artwork by Indian and foreign artists as a collector of art and design.

Her role as an art advisor further highlights her impact on the development of the modern art scene. Shalini, who is passionate about empowerment and education, has been actively involved in programs that help Delhi's impoverished children. She has devoted her life to providing children with opportunities to nurture their creativity and pursue their passions through workshops and charitable donations. Her influence goes beyond her charitable endeavors and personal collection.

As a patroness of the arts, she has backed several art-related projects and organizations, such as the Kochi-Muziris Biennale and the Khoj non-profit contemporary arts organization. Her Shalini Passi Art Foundation provides a forum for advancing up-and-coming artists and encouraging innovation in India. Shalini's path demonstrates the transformational potential of education, charity, and the arts. She has improved the Indian art scene and significantly improved the lives of innumerable people via her unwavering efforts.

'Fabulous Lives v/s Bollywood Wives' star Shalini Passi was named a Champion for Children by UNICEF due to her philanthropic dedication (Instagram/@shalini.passi)

Kalyani Saha

Kalyani Saha founded and operates Rezon Luxury Silverware, a premium silver home décor and gifting company based in New Delhi, India. While serving as the former Vice President of Marketing and Communications for Dior in India, she managed the premium brand's market positioning, public relations campaigns, and product placements with renowned Indian celebrities.

Kalyani, a well-known member of Indian society, was originally named Dior's brand ambassador in 2006, the same year the company launched its first store in Delhi, the capital of India. She continues to serve as a consultant for the high-end brand, helping to expand its network throughout the area.

Kalyani, a seasoned retail and manufacturing businesswoman, started as a marketing representative and reporter for the Indian Express, a national daily newspaper. After earning a Bachelor of Commerce degree, she went on to manage four of the publisher's publications.

In the late 1990s, Kalyani established her own leather products exporting firm in Dehli after starting a leather crafting business and bric-a-brac store in Calcutta. She eventually secured orders from prestigious retailers such as Zara, Harrods, and Jimmy Choo.

The company operated for more than fourteen years until Dior invited Kalyani to serve as a brand ambassador and handle press and communications after a fortuitous meeting with Regis Rimbert, the former general manager of LVMH in West Asia and India. Kalyani co-founded the e-commerce fashion company Lulu and Sky with Tina Antoniades. Her net worth is currently unknown.

'Fabulous Lives v/s Bollywood Wives' star Kalyani Saha Chawla was originally named Dior's brand ambassador in 2006 (Instagram/@kalyanisaha)

The new season of 'Fabulous Lives v/s Bollywood Wives' premieres on Netflix on October 18, so be ready for even more drama, flair, and attitude.