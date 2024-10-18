Who is Shalini Passi's husband? ‘FLVBW’ star's spouse has close ties with a Bollywood legend

SOUTH WEST DELHI, NEW DELHI: ‘Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives’ offers a glimpse into the opulent lives of Delhi socialites and Bollywood divas. Yet, what truly cements their status as the reigning queens of the fashion and entertainment world is their affluent husbands. This season, we meet an interesting new addition to the cast, Shalini Passi. Although Shalini hails from a middle-class background, her husband, Sanjay Passi, epitomizes old money.

Born on September 22, 1967, Sanjay Passi is the Chairman and Managing Director of Pasco Group, a leading commercial vehicle dealership in India. The group caters to top clients like Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki. In 2018, Pasco achieved an 8-12% growth, with a turnover of $36.44 million (₹2730 crore) across its business verticals. As North India’s top player in the automobile sector, Pasco was named the No. 1 Commercial Vehicle Dealer in India for both 2021 and 2022.

Sanjay is also a member of the Delhi Chapter of the Worldwide Entrepreneurs Organization, FICCI, and CII. After earning a commerce degree from Hansraj College, he took over his father B.L. Passi’s Tata Motors dealership in Chandigarh in 1989. Though Sanjay inherited a thriving empire, his father’s beginnings were humble, starting with selling newspapers in the early mornings to make a living.

Sanjay Passi's PASCO Group has top clients like Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki (Twitter/@pasconexa)

'Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives’ Shalini Passi's husband Sanjay Passi shares close ties with a Bollywood biggie

Attending Hansraj College had its perks for Sanjay, husband of ‘Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives’ star Shalini, as he developed a close friendship with Bollywood A-lister Shah Rukh Khan during their college days. Their bond remains strong, with both owning homes in Golf Links, one of Delhi's most exclusive neighborhoods. Notably, their children often spend time together. Interestingly, the launch of Shah Rukh's son Aryan Khan's brand took place at the Passi residence in Delhi.

Sanjay Passi has a close friendship with Bollywood A-lister Shah Rukh Khan (Instagram/@shalini.passi)

Sanjay Passi is an art collector just like his wife

Like his wife, Sanjay has a keen eye for art and culture. The couple actively commissions and collects artworks, design objects, and furniture from around the globe. They often invite art collectors and artists for lunch at their luxurious Delhi mansion, which showcases an impressive array of global art as part of the India Art Fair 2018 Collectors' Programme. Their passion for art is evident in their home, featuring a diverse collection that includes paintings, video art, sculptures, installations, Fornasetti bureaus, Gio Ponti tchotchkes, gilt wood mirrors, étagère bookshelves, and much more.

Sanjay Passi has a keen eye for art (@pascojcb)

Sanjay Passi offers condolences after the passing of a PASCO employee

Earlier in 2024, a PASCO employee tragically lost his life in a road accident. Sanjay, known for his philanthropic efforts, visited the family’s home to offer condolences. In a heartfelt gesture, he assured the family that they would continue to receive the employee's full monthly salary, along with incentives, for life, as well as yearly increments. Moreover, he promised that the employee’s daughters, who are studying in a government school, would be enrolled in the best private school in Sohna. All expenses would be covered by the company until their graduation. This support underscores the businessman’s kind heart.

Sanjay Passi visited the family of a deceased employee (LinkedIn/@SethuVaidyanathan)

‘Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives’ Season 3 premieres on October 18 on Netflix.