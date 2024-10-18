‘FLVBW’ star Shalini Passi's views on 'people' should be a red flag for her co-stars

‘Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives’ star Shalini Passi is close with friends with Bollywood superstars

SOUTH WEST DELHI, DELHI: ‘Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives’ Season 3 will welcome three new socialites to its already glamorous cast. Among them is Shalini Passi, the wife of businessman Sanjay Passi, chairman of the Pasco Group. However, the Netflix newcomer has many accomplishments of her own. Based in Delhi, Shalini is an art and design collector, as well as a philanthropist at heart.

During her reality TV debut, she made a striking impression with an edgy remark, stating she prefers “things over people", hinting at her passion for luxury arts. Her strong love for art, design, and fashion led her to launch the Shalini Passi Art Foundation. She is also the founder of MASH, a digital platform that explores the intersection of architecture, art, craft, design, and fashion to support emerging artists.

Since 2012, she has been a member of the Advisory Board of Khoj, an autonomous not-for-profit contemporary arts organization. Additionally, she serves as a patron of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale. Shalini's philanthropic efforts primarily focus on providing art education for disadvantaged children. Notably, she organized an online exhibition to raise funds for Covid Relief India in 2021. Her love for fashion shines through in her belief that she prefers “fashion over function.”

‘Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives’ Star Shalini Passi has a rigorous skincare routine for a botox-like glow

‘Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives’ star Shalini Passi has flawless skin that glows even without sunlight. Her complexion appears wrinkle-free, enhancing her stunning overall look. Her thick black hair complements her appearance, contributing to her flawless aesthetic.

While her skin suggests hints of Botox work, Shalini likely achieves this radiant glow through diligent skincare. Rumors indicate that she follows a rigorous routine involving black salt and green tea. All her hard work ultimately pays off, giving Shalini a luminous appearance that rivals a Botox finish.

Shalini Passi is the glamorous bestie of a Bollywood elite

Married to an established businessman Sanjay Passi, Shalini has strong ties with Bollywood elites, she is reportedly a close friend of Bollywood A-lister Shah Rukh Khan. Her husband was Sharukh's classmate at Hansraj College, and their friendship remains strong, as they often hang out together. She also falls in the same circle of friends as Shahrukh's wife, Gauri Khan as well as another Bollywood star, Rani Mukherjee.

What to expect from Shalini Passi in ‘Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives’ Season 3?

‘Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives’ returns with Shalini Passi as one of the standout cast members. The Netflix newcomer seems to have a strong inclination towards art, but some netizens have reported mixed experiences with the Delhi socialite. While some describe her as demanding, others find her sweet at every run-in.

It is unclear which persona Shalini will showcase during her time on the reality TV show. Other than that, there’s a noticeable tension between the three new faces Shalini, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and Kalyani Saha Chawla, and the OG wives. The newcomers are not warmly welcomed by the rest of the gang, which is bound to stir up drama and ignite internal competition among them.

Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives Season 3 will premiere on Netflix on October 18.