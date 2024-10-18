‘FLVBW’ star Riddhima Kapoor Sahni may come from a famous family, but her million-dollar fortune is all hers

‘Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives' star Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has built her fortune through her successful jewelry business

NEW DELHI, INDIA: 'Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives' Season 3 is just around the corner! In the upcoming season of the Netflix reality show, fans will be introduced to three new divas including Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, the eldest daughter of Bollywood superstars Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.

For the unversed, Riddhima is an entrepreneur and fashion designer by profession. She is the founder of the jewelry brand 'Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Jewellery'. According to various media outlets, her estimated net worth is between $3 million and $5 million. In recent years, Riddhima has worked hard and taken her jewelry business to new heights. She launched her jewelry brand in 2016, and it quickly caught the eye of affluent customers due to its trendy yet timeless designs. Over time, we have seen many Bollywood celebrities adorning exquisite jewelry pieces from Riddhima's brand. In addition to her jewelry business, she also owns a clothing line featuring fashionable pieces that are both comfortable and elegant, making them an ideal choice for both work and social events. We must say, she has a great sense of fashion and solid business acumen.

'Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives' Season 3 star Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is the elder sister of Bollywood sensation Ranbir Kapoor (Instagram/@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial)

What are Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's sources of income?

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni who is ready to make her reality TV debut with the Netflix show 'Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives' has multiple streams of income. A significant portion of her earnings come from her successful jewelry business.

Apart from her jewelry brand, Riddhima, the elder sister of Bollywood sensation Ranbir Kapoor, also earns substantial income from various endorsement deals and brand collaborations. Her financial status has also received a significant boost from the considerable wealth she has inherited from the illustrious Kapoor family. Coming from a renowned family has undoubtedly played a role in her success, providing her with opportunities that are not available for those without a notable family background.

'Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives' Season 3 star Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has multiple sources of income (Instagram/@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial)

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's jewelry line features a wide range of products

'Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives' star Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's jewelry collection has an extensive variety of products. From intricate earrings and elegant necklaces to statement rings and stunning bracelets, her line consists of unique designs that appeal to jewelry enthusiasts.

If you are interested in buying these beautiful pieces, they can be purchased directly from the official website of Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's jewelry brand, 'Ridhima Kapoor Sahni Jewellery.' You can find your perfect jewelry piece as per the occasion.

'Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives' Season 3 star Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has her jewelry line. (Instagram/@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial)

'Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives' Season 3 premieres on Netflix only on October 18.