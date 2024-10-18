‘Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives’ star Kalyani Saha Chawla accused of using Netflix for the wrong reasons

SOUTH WEST DELHI, DELHI: ‘Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives’ Season 3 is set to release this week, introducing three new faces to the cast for even more drama and fun. One of these newcomers is Kalyani Saha Chawla, a notable figure in the fashion industry. Kalyani is best known for her role as the Vice President of marketing and communications for the luxury brand Christian Dior in India, where she made a significant impact for over a decade.

However, Kalyani's journey to success wasn't an overnight achievement. Born and raised in Kolkata, she began her career in the sales and marketing division of the Oberoi Group. Her career took off after moving to Delhi, where she married her now-separated husband, Vishal Chawla. Together, they ventured into garment exporting, catering to premium fashion houses like Jean-Paul Gaultier, Jimmy Choo, Mango, Zara, and Ralph Lauren from their factory in Noida for 13 years.

After spending a decade with Dior, Kalyani felt the need for a new challenge in her professional career. In December 2016, she founded her own fashion brand, Lulu and Sky, which has been quite successful over the years, attracting celebrities like Alia Bhatt as shoppers. In addition to her extensive work in fashion, Kalyani has a passion for silver products, which led her to launch Rezon Luxury Silverware, offering a wide range of trousseau and gifting items.

'Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives' star Kalyani Saha Chawla (Instagram/@kalyanisaha)

Was Kalyani Saha Chawla's Netflix debut a publicity stunt?

While the ‘Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives’ star is a recognized face in the fashion industry and among top A-listers from Bollywood, some may doubt her inclusion in the Netflix series. Kalyani is an entrepreneur with an established career, leaving her with little time for a personal life. This situation raises questions about her role in the show, with rumors suggesting that her desire to stay relevant may have driven her participation.

This speculation has also sparked curiosity about her marriage to Vishal Chawla, associated with Ravissant, a luxury brand specializing in Indian handicrafts. Although Kalyani is no longer with Vishal, she has yet to drop his surname, suggesting that the Chawla name might provide her with valuable insights into the world of luxury retail. Overall, it seems likely that Kalyani has joined the reality TV series primarily for promotional reasons.

Kalyani Saha Chawla has joined ‘Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives’ primarily for promotional reasons (Instagram/@kalyanisaha)

‘Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives’ star Kalyani Saha Chawla’s Kolkata roots fueled her fashion dream

‘Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives’ newbie Kalyani has an extensive career in the fashion industry. She views fashion as an art form rather than just a profession. While discussing her foremost love, she never fails to mention her Kolkata roots, raised in the presence of her mother and paternal grandmother. Kolkata is renowned for its distinct textiles and rich art and culture, which profoundly influenced Kalyani. She recalls choosing art and culture over academics while growing up, a passion that eventually led her to co-own Montage Art, an art gallery in Kolkata, with her mother. Kalyani also believes that fashion is something she was born to embrace.

‘Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives’ star Kalyani Saha Chawla recalls choosing art and culture over academics while growing up (Instagram/@kalyanisaha)

Kalyani Saha Chawla transitioned red carpet style from saris to gowns

From her social media presence, it’s clear that Kalyani has been friends with the cast of ‘Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives’ for quite a while. In an Instagram post dated September 5, 2022, Kalyani expressed her love for the Bollywood wives and detailed her influence in the fashion industry. She shared her admiration for Bollywood and Bombay, highlighting her extensive reach in the fashion field. "Having helmed the international brand exodus into India, I can proudly claim to have converted the red carpet appearances from the sari to the gown," she wrote in the caption. Kalyani emphasized that her empire was built on trust and friendships, particularly with Chunky Pandey and his wife Seema, who is also a cast member.