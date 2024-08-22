Why Emily's little white lie in 'Emily in Paris' Season 4 Part 1 may catch up to her

Contains spoilers and speculations for 'Emily in Paris' Season 4

PARIS, FRANCE: While, from the surface, you may feel like Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) is oh-so-perfect in Netflix's 'Emily in Paris' but there are many roadblocks she faces. However, as we've seen, Emily is a clever girl who understands how to get things done her way and eventually saves the day as well.

But good fortune isn't always on your side, as in the 'Emily in Paris' Season 4 Part 1 finale, Emily spoke a white lie that raises the prospect that our darling American girl could soon find herself in hot water.

What lie did Emily Cooper say in 'Emily in Paris' Season 4 Part 1?

Lily Collins as Emily Cooper in a still from 'Emily in Paris' Season 4 (@netflix)

Things are always going south for Emily, as she must save the day even in the finale episode of 'Emily in Paris' Season 4 Part 1. This all started when Mindy Chen (Ashley Park) introduced Emily to her friend Li (Elizabeth Tan). Li expressed her wish to sell her skincare product, Kadiance, popular for its glass skin trend. Emily, using her wits to benefit Agence Grateau, organizes a successful demo day with Sylvie Grateau (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu).

However, all hell breaks loose as the reality of the product is revealed. It turns out that Kadiance was originally advertised as a lubricant on the French version of 'Shark Tank'. Now, Emily gest into a fix as the demonstration is proceeding quickly, and if the truth is revealed, Agence Grateau's image will be tarnished. Emily decides to lie about the product's genuine origins and Sylvie, swayed by Emily, agrees to the deceit as well.

What could be the implications of Emily Cooper's lie in Emily in Paris' Season 4 Part 2?

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Bruno Gouery, Lily Collins, and Samuel Arnold in a still from 'Emily in Paris' (@netflix)

While the lie did benefit Emily, how long it will last is questionable. Given that Julien (Samuel Arnold) discovered the truth about the product via the internet, it is not unreasonable to expect that others will soon discover it for themselves, giving a significant blow to Agence Grateau. Of course, clients will jump on Agence Grateau once they discover the glass skin serum is nothing more than a lubricant.

Furthermore, if the truth is revealed, Agence Grateau may face legal consequences for advertising a deceptive product, calling into question its professional integrity. This lie might cause conflict and distrust among the team members, notably Emily, Sylvie, and Julien.

That being said, the second part of 'Emily in Paris' Season 4 will be released on September 12 which will undoubtedly dispose of our worries regarding Emily's lying. It would be interesting to see how Emily deals with this new challenge and whether will she be able to turn things around in her favour?

