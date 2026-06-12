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Does 'Disclosure Day' have a post-credits scene? Here's how Spielberg's sci-fi film ends?

In the film, Emily Blunt and Josh O'Connor set out to expose a government conspiracy to cover up evidence of alien contact.
BY DEEPTI SEQUEIRA
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
A still of Emily Blunt from the sci-fi thriller 'Disclosure Day' (Cover Image Source: Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment | Disclosure Day)
A still of Emily Blunt from the sci-fi thriller 'Disclosure Day' (Cover Image Source: Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment | Disclosure Day)

Steven Spielberg's latest sci-fi drama, 'Disclosure Day,' made its U.S. theatrical debut on Friday. The UFO-themed movie explores the idea of a global conspiracy involving hidden evidence of extraterrestrial contact and questions surrounding government secrecy. David Koepp has written the screenplay for the film, which is based on Spielberg's story. Their writer-director partnership of over 25 years has produced hits like 'Jurassic Park' (1993), 'The Lost World: Jurassic Park' (1997), 'War of the Worlds' (2005), and 'Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull' (2008). Here's what you should know before heading to the theatre to watch the film.

The film ends on an ambiguous note after Margaret helps reveal the existence of extraterrestrial life to the world through a live broadcast. The broadcast cuts off before the full message is revealed, leaving the audience to interpret what happens next. Unlike many modern franchise films, Spielberg's movies typically do not rely on post-credits scenes, and Disclosure Day follows that approach. 'Disclosure Day' continues that tradition and doesn't have a post-credits scene, so audiences don't have to sit through the entire end credits and can leave as soon as the lights come on. The credit roll is scored by the film's composer, John Williams, and it marks his 30th collaboration with Spielberg.   

An image of Josh O'Connor from the movie (Image Source: Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment | Photo by Niko Tavernise)
An image of Josh O'Connor from the movie (Image Source: Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment | Photo by Niko Tavernise)

The film features an ensemble cast that includes Emily Blunt as meteorologist Margaret Fairchild and Josh O'Connor as cybersecurity expert and whistleblower Daniel Kellner. The duo joins forces to expose the government's cover-up of alien existence, but they come up against the powerful Wardex corporation, a secret arm of the U.S. government tasked with keeping the existence of aliens hidden from the general public. Colin Firth plays Noah Scanlon, head of the corporation. Moreover, Eve Hewson stars as Daniel's girlfriend Jane Blankenship, and Colman Domingo as Hugo Wakefield, a defector who advocates for full disclosure. Other cast members include Wyatt Russell, Jeremy Shamos, Michael Gaston, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Elizabeth Marvel, Hettienne Park, Elliot Villar, Gabby Beans, and others. 

Steven Spielberg as seen with the film's cast during its premiere (Image Source: Instagram | @disclosureday)
A photo of Steven Spielberg with the film's cast during its premiere (Image Source: Instagram | @disclosureday)

Spielberg's return to the extraterrestrial genre has been lauded by viewers and critics alike. It marks his fourth foray into the UFO territory following hits like 'Close Encounters of the Third Kind,' 'E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,' and 'War of the Worlds.' The lack of a post-credits sequence means audiences should not expect any additional scenes setting up future storylines after the film ends, unlike the MCU, which has done so exceptionally well. Instead of tying up all the loose ends, Spielberg prefers to let audiences draw their own conclusions and ponder the lingering questions long after the movie ends.   

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