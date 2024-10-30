After 20 years, the Wayans brothers are returning for 'Scary Movie' 6 but there's one sequel fans really want

It's time to grab your favorite munchies and prepare yourselves for a laugh fest as the Wayan brothers are returning for the 'Scary Movie' franchise

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: It’s been 20 years since Marlon, Shawn, and Keenen Ivory Wayans last worked on a 'Scary Movie', but now they’re officially back! The original creators of the hilarious horror-parody series are teaming up again to bring 'Scary Movie 6' to the big screen, with filming set to start in 2025. Fans couldn’t be more excited as many missed the Wayans's unique style after they left the franchise following 'Scary Movie 2', and the series went on without their signature humor.

Miramax recently confirmed that 'Scary Movie 6' will get the Wayans’s special touch, with a script by Rick Alvarez, who’s worked with them on movies like 'A Haunted House'. With the original team back together, it’s looking like the film will be a fun, modern twist on the series, as reported by Deadline.

Will 'Scary Movie 6' bring back the R-rated comedy we loved?

A still from 'White Chicks' (@netflix)

Having the Wayans back on board almost certainly means 'Scary Movie' is returning to its R-rated roots, with the edgy, no-holds-barred humor that made the first two movies so popular. Over the last few years, horror has seen big hits like 'It', 'The Conjuring', and 'Terrifier', giving the Wayans a ton of new material to spoof. Characters like Pennywise and Art the Clown are perfect targets for the Wayans’ over-the-top comedy style, and fans are hoping for laughs that are as wild as the originals. Many felt the comedy lost its punch when the series shifted to a PG-13 rating in later installments. With Marlon and Shawn starring, Keenen Ivory directing, and Alvarez’s sharp writing, Scary Movie 6 could bring back the R-rated hilarity that fans loved in the first place.

What could be the next project for the Wayans brothers? Fans demand one sequel

While excitement for 'Scary Movie 6' is very high, fans have been asking for a 'White Chicks' sequel for years now. The 2004 comedy, with Marlon and Shawn playing undercover FBI agents posing as socialites, has become a cult favorite. On Tuesday, October 29, Pubity took to its Instagram page to drop the news about the iconic reunion and fans had one demand in the comment section.

One fan said, "We need White Chicks 2." A fan who slightly seemed disappointed stated, "Wild that it isn’t white chicks 2." A fan echoed the same reaction, "What about white chicks 2?" One even demanded, "Just make another white chucks already .."

A fan who seemed frustrated said, "We want white chicks 2 not scary movie 6 man👎", while another asked, "When will they do white chicks 2 we need that."

The Wayans’s return to 'Scary Movie' has fans hopeful that 'White Chicks 2' could be next. For now, though, 'Scary Movie 6' is coming soon, and longtime fans are ready for the laughs to hit the big screen once again.

Will there be 'White Chicks' 2? Only time can tell, until then, stay tuned to MEAWW for further updates!

