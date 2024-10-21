'Sister Wives' star Christine Brown's new beau David Woolley getting compared to Kody Brown is unacceptable

‘Sister Wives’ star Christine Brown recently introduced her current partner David Woolley to her six children and their spouses

FLAGSTAFF, ARIZONA: It wasn't precisely what she wanted. Christine Brown, who has been happily married to David Woolley for a year, was just beginning to bring up David with her six children and their spouses on the October 20 episode of 'Sister Wives'.

Following her introduction of David to the audience and her announcement that they had formally begun dating, Christine asked most of her children about the new guy in her life and what they thought of her first official boyfriend since her divorce from their father, Kody Brown, in 2021. "I let him hold my kid, that says a lot," said Mykelti Padron, who had just given birth to twins Ace and Archer with her husband Tony Padron at the time the episode was shot in late 2022.

'Sister Wives' star Christine Brown opens up about dating David Woolley to her children (Instagram/@david__woolley)

"I don’t let everybody hold my children." Tony went on to say, "I like how he survived," alluding to David's parenting of his own eight children following the death of his wife in 2012.

But Tony also said, "He reminds me of Kody. What, it’s true!" which startled Christine. When the 51-year-old, the first of Kody's four wives to leave him, said, "Oh god!" Tony had to defend his position.

Regarding David, Tony remarked, "He’s from the same generation, for sure." Boomer stuff that I have no idea what he’s saying." Although officially David is a Boomer, Christine stated that she is not, citing the eight-year age difference between her and her future spouse. In a confessional, Kody, a Gen Xer and father of eighteen, bragged about his generation.

'Sister Wives' star Christine Brown's children compared David Woolley to Kody Brown (Instagram/@david__woolley/@tlc)

David Woolley thinks Kody Brown as of a 'dumbass'

Christine disclosed that her husband David had described her ex-boyfriend Kody with a brutal term. Christine said that before their first date, David was well aware that she was a reality TV star.

In an interview with PEOPLE, the host of 'Cooking With Just Christine' recalls David telling her, "Kody is a dumbass." David was aware of the show, according to Christine, "but he would rather not be on the show, he'd rather just be in my life," she said.

Christine Brown revealed David Woolley called 'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown dumbass (Instagram/@david__woolley/@tlc)

David Woolley appreciates 'animated' Christine unlike Kody Brown

"David doesn't live under a rock," Christine acknowledged during the interview on December 18, 2023. Christine "blurted out everything" and informed him about the show on their second date.

David already had strong feelings regarding Kody by that point. On David's birthday, Christine wanted to take him out to dinner for their second date.

The itinerary was also expanded to include a play, and it was during the performance that David first saw the "animated" Christine, who was "really passionate" about life. In a 'Sister Wives: One-on-One' episode, David said, "That's when it clicked."

David Woolley and Christine Brown continue to lead a happily married life following split from 'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown (@tlc/Instagram/@david__woolley)

David Woolley stood up for Christine while Kody Brown called her 'Machiavellian'

On Valentine's Day, Kody contacted Christine to tell her how great it was that she had found her "soulmate." He even had a very "mild, light conversation" with David during their 15-minute encounter.

Kody, however, called Christine a "Sh*t sister wife" during the One on One and expressed the hope that she would "probably" make a wonderful wife to David. Although he thought Christine wasn't content, he thought she was "mocking" every aspect of his "pain."

"She's just kind of teasing, pushing buttons, being a mean girl," he continued. Kody had previously called Christine "Machiavellian," implying that she was crafty and manipulative.

"He's definitely wrong on her being backstabbing and stuff like, oh, Machiavellian. No, she's not that at all." According to OKMagazine, David defended his wife by saying, "I don't see that."

"And I'm a people person. I can read people. She's not that way at all [...] Sometimes she's a little clueless about things that go on," he continued.

David claimed that his initial thought of Kody was that he shows his feelings openly. "Sometimes you've got to not," he continued, referring to the patriarch of 'Sister Wives'.

David Woolley defends Christine Brown while she was humiliated by ex Kody Brown (Instagram/@christine_brownsw/@tlc)

'Sister Wives' Season 19 airs on Sundays at 10 PM ET on TLC