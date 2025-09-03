‘Sister Wives’ star reveals ‘devastating’ addiction to painkillers in bombshell book: ‘It gave me best...’

Christine Brown reveals heartbreaking battle with oxycodone addiction after knee surgery on ‘Sister Wives’

'Sister Wives' star Christine Brown has made some jaw-dropping revelations in her new memoir, 'Sister Wife: A Memoir of Faith, Family, and Finding Freedom', which hit the shelves on September 2. In her newly released memoir, the TLC reality star disclosed that she injured her knee and underwent surgery in 2016. In addition to this, Christine candidly spoke about the aftermath of her surgery as well as her secret addiction to opioids. “I had never taken oxycodone before — if something hurt, I took ibuprofen or aspirin. With the surgery, I had already fixed the problem, and it hurt, so I took my meds," Christine wrote, according to The US Sun.

While reflecting on her surgery and the recovery process, Christine further elaborated, "On the third day, after the surgery, I felt like I had the flu. I was achy from head to toe. I took an oxycodone, and all the symptoms went away. Oh, I thought. I’m not taking this for my knee anymore. I’m taking it because I’m achy everywhere. It gave me the best high I ever felt. I was on top of the world, and I could accomplish everything!”

Elsewhere in the book, Christine also disclosed how she would take the painkiller and drive to work before the drug kicked in and "felt great on set." Christine penned, "I could do anything on oxy." However, after 45 minutes, Christine would feel low and experience a wave of sadness. Christine further added, "All I could do was think about the next hit, and it was hours away.” When Christine was two weeks into her drug addiction, she was confronted by her fellow sister wife Janelle's daughter, Maddie Brown, about the same. At that time, Maddie told Christine, "You’re a mess. I miss you — we all miss you. We all need you back, so whatever you’re doing, figure it out.”

Christine eventually came clean to her then-husband, Kody Brown, about her drug addiction. In her memoir, Christine went on to say, “I never had the high again, and I never had the low. After about a week of that, Kody took all of the young girls out of town, and I spent the weekend in bed sobbing, watching Pretty Woman over and over and sobbing. I couldn’t handle my life, I couldn’t handle anything. My mom stayed with me and took care of me. At the end, I gave the rest of the oxycodone to my mom.”

In the book, Christine also stated that it took her almost six months to feel like herself again. Christine further explained, “I didn’t feel like me, and all I wanted was oxycodone. I couldn’t get it, and that made me angry. I knew I would never feel that high again. It was that fast to become addicted and then that long to find myself again. I don’t know if I would have been strong enough to get out of it if I hadn’t already discovered that I loved myself enough to want me back. But my kids weren’t done with me.”