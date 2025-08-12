Ryan Seacrest shows off B-boying skills on ‘Wheel of Fortune’ — until one wild move left him needing aspirin

When a viewer expressed concern about his health, Ryan Seacrest said, 'I’m still feeling the pain right now...'

The new host, who is loved by most ‘Wheel of Fortune’ die-hard followers, tried to perform some impressive B-Boying moves on the show. But not too later, Ryan Seacrest had a few regrets about it. Spinning around on the studio floor of the reality game show, he kicked out his leg while also giving a peace sign to the viewers. “Embarrassingly, a few weeks ago, a while back, I showed off my breakdancing lack of skills,” Seacrest was heard saying to his co-host Vanna White, in a video posted on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wheel of Fortune (@wheeloffortune)

The two were then seen reacting to a few comments as the users appreciated Seacrest’s breakdancing moves. A person had called the host—who took over the duties of Pat Sajak in the last season—“impressive.” Looking at this comment, the former ‘American Idol’ host responded with, “Yeah, I know,” as he shrugged his shoulders. Further, White, who has been entertaining the fans of ‘WoF’ for decades, looked at another comment where the viewer asked, “Did you take a couple of aspirins after that move?” “I think it was more than a couple,” Seacrest said in his reply. “And I’m still feeling the pain right now. But thank you for your concern and asking,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wheel of Fortune (@wheeloffortune)

The caption on the video read, “Thanks to this honestly unscripted moment, we now keep aspirin on set!” Under the video, one fan commented, “He did pretty good for a 50 year young man! Give him credit for having a great attitude.” “I hope Ryan Seacrest didn’t injure himself,” another comment read. One netizen said, “I give him credit for making the attempt since he’s been given such a rough time since he started I like Ryan -I think he’s a great guy and hope he continues to flourish on Wheel of Fortune.” Another one wrote, “I was there for that taping! Nice moves.”

Screenshot of Ryan Seacrest and Genna on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

However, Seacrest may still have been feeling the after-effects of his breakdancing moves that he pulled out on the show. A contestant named Genna won the Bonus Round puzzle on the Expedition Cruise episode, and Seacrest wanted to celebrate with her as she bagged an extra $40,000. During the celebration, her mother and father ran onto the stage to join in. Seeing the excitement, Seacrest couldn’t hold back, and he started jumping up and down. However, when he bust out a kick, it made him scream “Ow!”

Screenshot of Ryan Seacrest and Daniel Thomas from an episode of 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

He was even seen holding his knee in pain. This is not the first time that Seacrest experienced something like this on the show. On the April 3 episode, he attempted an old British custom and ran after a wheel of cheese, taking a tumble on stage. In another instance, on a January 2025 episode of ‘Wheel of Fortune,’ a contestant got so excited that he nearly knocked Seacrest over with a hug. While chatting with White later, he said, "Pick me up, throw me over, tackle me. I'm totally fine with it."