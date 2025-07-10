She didn’t win ‘American Idol’, but this 19-year-old just landed one of Ryan Seacrest’s top hosting gigs

With a nearly three-decade history with iHeart Media, 'American Idol' host Ryan Seacrest has been entertaining listeners by showcasing the top 40 countdown hits every Fourth of July weekend. However, this year, his absence was filled in by a former idol whose star status is on a steady rise, as per Entertainment Now. Haven Madison season 21 finalist, filled in Seacrest's shoes on July 5th and 6th, hosting the nationwide countdown show. She confirmed the news by posting an update from the radio station on Instagram with the caption, "Tune in to the American Top 40 countdown on the iHeart Radio App on Saturday & Sunday to get all the tea and hear all your fav songs."

In the short clip, the 'Castle' hitmaker looks stylish in a stunning laced black crop top with off white skirt. The video goes into a voice-over, "Girl, don't do it. It's not worth it." "I'm not going to do it, girl. I'm just thinking about it, I'm not going to do it," the 'American Idol' alum replies and then goes into a brief pause. "I did it," she reacts after pulling the 'On Air' mic. "Girls don't talk about your exes on national radio," she wrote an inlay caption over the video. Madison has been slowly taking over Seacrest's duties by hosting on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app.

"She's back for more! #HavenMadison is taking over for @ryanseacrest on #AmericanTop40 RIGHT NOW! Tune in live on the @iheartradio app or head to americantop40.com to listen to Haven answer all your questions and count down the biggest songs of the week," the American Top 40 Instagram page announced along with a short clip. The 19-year-old has come a long way since auditioning with an original track, 'Fifteen', during season 21 of 'American Idol'. She then moved to the Hollywood Rounds and performed well, unfortunately, the young artist was knocked out of the competition after reaching the top 8.

“My American Idol journey has come to an end,” the Clarksville native expressed her gratitude in a now-deleted post on Instagram after her elimination, as per Clarksville Now. “It has been such an honor to perform on that stage and to have bonded with the people who have turned into extended family along the way." However, her journey did not end there; she later signed a deal with 19 Recordings/BMG. “I think where I connect most with people is that vulnerability, so I think as an artist I like to go in those deep spaces,” she told Entertainment Now. “I’ve never claimed to be the greatest singer, but I do think I can invoke emotion in my voice, so that’s something I prioritize.”

Her latest single 'Castle' topped the charts, and she has also released a set of EPs, which have garnered millions of listeners. In an interview with The HoneyPop, she confessed to being a huge fan of Katy Perry and Taylor Swift. Speaking about her future goals, the teen artist admitted that she wished to rule the pop charts in the next five years and headline arena openings.