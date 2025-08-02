Pat Sajak tried to stay calm — but this 'Wheel of Fortune' player's answer was just too wild: 'The best...'

A 'Wheel of Fortune' player's strange answer left Pat Sajak confused, and viewers couldn't believe the goof-up either

Throughout his 41-season run, host Pat Sajak welcomed countless contestants on 'Wheel of Fortune.' However, there was one time when even the legendary host was left struggling for words, thanks to a contestant's completely irrelevant answer. Fans were also left stunned by the epic fail, with many finding it difficult to understand how the player messed up an easy opportunity. Yet, against all odds, the player still walked away with a fortune.

Pat Sajak attends a taping of the Wheel of Fortune's 35th Anniversary Season in Orlando, Florida (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gerardo Mora)

The contestant in discussion is Matt, who was leading with $9,900 and was a strong contender to play in the Bonus Round. However, he soon faced a great obstacle with the partially revealed puzzle, "THE N_ _T _ _ N_ R _ T _ _ N," per USA Today. While the correct answer was clearly "The next generation," Matt surprised everyone by confidently guessing, "The best buttercup." Sajak's facial expression said it all, and he reacted with dry humor, saying, "Uh, no. Oddly enough, no." Viewers also took to social media to express their confusion and amusement, with many sharing their disbelief over the wrong guess.

A fan commented, "Did this dude really say "the best buttercup," while another added, "The best buttercup"...Matt. what are you looking at?" A netizen wrote, "For" REAL"!!! How did he get Best with the "N" showing?!" Another commented, "The best buttercup? #wheeloffortune@patsajak how did you not crack up laughing or make one of your hilarious faces?"

Did this dude really say “the best buttercup” 😂😭 #wheeloffortune — Brittany (@richhomiebla) June 10, 2021

Despite his hilarious blunder, Matt went on to win the game and walked away with $23,350. In another 'Wheel of Fortune' moment, viewers were left stunned after a contestant missed a nearly completed puzzle by guessing a wildly incorrect word, per the New York Post. In the category 'What are you doing?', the puzzle read, "Dining in the dining _ar." Contestant Jessica, who was leading at the time, confidently said, "I'd like to solve it, Pat… Dining in the dining jar?"

Her unexpected answer made the audience gasp loudly, while Vanna White offered a sympathetic look. Sajak simply responded, "No," clearly used to bizarre guesses over the years. The next contestant spun, chose the letter 'C,' and correctly solved the puzzle, "Dining in the dining car." After that, Sajak sarcastically said, "Yeah, there may be a C in there. Now it's just a matter of reading it."

In June 2023, Sajak announced that season 41 would be his final season. In a statement to Bloomberg News, he said, "Well, the time has come. I've decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I'll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all." Sajak also shared the news on X. In June 2024, Sajak explained on Good Morning America that he was retiring from the game show simply to enjoy a more relaxed life.

Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!) — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) June 12, 2023

Sajak said, "It's been a little bit wistful and all that, but I'm enjoying it and taking it all in and reflecting on the great run." He talked about the show's legacy, saying, "Somewhere along the line, we became more than a popular show. We became part of the popular culture. And more importantly, we became part of people's lives. And, that's been awfully gratifying." He also noted that the decision wasn't sudden, saying, "This was announced a long time ago, almost a year ago. So I've had time to sort of get used to it."