Ryan Seacrest stumbles and falls trying a 600-year-old British tradition on ‘Wheel of Fortune’

Ryan Seacrest once had the audience on the sets of ‘Wheel of Fortune’ rolling with laughter after a stunt he pulled had him falling flat on his face.

Ryan Seacrest's antics on ‘Wheel of Fortune' have kept the audience engaged after veteran host Pat Sajak bid goodbye to the game show. One of his most recent antics came as he attempted an old British custom and ran after a wheel of cheese, taking a tumble on stage. According to TV Insider, during the show’s Festivals and Celebrations Week, on the April 3 episode, Seacrest told his co-host, Vanna White, that he recently found his favorite festival. “I found my new favorite festival,” the former ‘American Idol’ host stated enthusiastically. The event in question is the Gloucestershire Cheese Rolling Festival, which is celebrated across the pond in the UK. “Participants race down the hill chasing after a wheel of cheese. In the end, you get the cheese. So, what could be better?” Seacrest remarked.

As he explained the festival to the viewers back home, footage of the same played on the studio screen. The audience could see people running down a green hill after a wheel of cheese. Soon White emerged holding a fake block of cheese, and asked the ‘Live with Kelly and Mark’ star if he was ready to give the custom a try. “I was born for this,” Seacrest replied confidently. White then rolled the fake cheese wheel across the stage, and Seacrest ran after it in his formals. As expected, five steps in, he fell over, landing flat on the floor.

White was heard shrieking in shock while the audience laughed at Seacrest lying on the floor. As White asked Seacrest if he was “going to be okay?” he, to everyone's surprise, picked up the roll of cheese and ran back to join her. White sighed, “He is ok! Woo!” and wished everyone a 'goodnight!”. Seacrest joined in, waving at the camera.

Interestingly, this isn’t the only time that Seacrest pulled such a stunt on the game show. As reported by Good Housekeeping, on a March 24 episode of ‘Wheel of Fortune’, Seacrest met the contestant 'Big' Bill Page, a former pro wrestler. During the segment, Seacrest asked Page if he still remembered any moves from his golden days. Soon, the ‘Broadway Idiot’ star and Page got into a headlock, sending the studio audience into a fit of laughter.

Coming back to the Gloucestershire Cheese Rolling Festival, it was held on May 26 on Cooper Hill near Gloucester this year. The custom involves thousands of attendees and competitors from around the globe. As the wheel of cheese can never be caught, the game’s winner is the one who reaches the bottom of the hill first. The wheel of cheese rolls down the hill at almost 80mph, and the custom is more than 600 years old.