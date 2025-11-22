Vince Gilligan drops cryptic take on much-speculated 'Pluribus', 'Breaking Bad' crossover

In his latest appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Gilligan addressed expectations of a crossover

'Pluribus' creator Vince Gilligan weighed in on the possibility of a crossover between his latest Apple TV series and his previous 'Breaking Bad' universe. In his latest appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Gilligan addressed fan theories and expectations of a crossover.

We might have some cameos. I don’t know if it’s…a little, we might have a few Easter eggs to throw your way,” Gilligan teased, while adding he was initially hesitant about setting the series in Albuquerque, the same location as the iconic 'Breaking Bad'. At the time of writing, it’s still unclear whether any characters will officially appear in the show, but Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul have already fueled speculation by starring in a promotional teaser for the sci-fi show.

Gilligan's latest work has set records, becoming the streamer's most-viewed shows of all time. Starring 'Better Call Saul' star Rhea Seehorn, the show premiered with two episodes and saw a meteoric surge in viewership, surpassing 'Severance' Season 2 — another show on the same platform. In its latest episode, the post-apocalyptic drama has created massive interest in how the hivemind looks to pull out all stops to satisfy Carol (Seehorn).

In related news, fans have constantly opined about the usage of AI on the show. However, Gilligan quashed all notions of using tools like ChatGPT. "I have not used ChatGPT,” Gilligan told Polygon in a recent interview. "Because as of yet, no one has held a shotgun to my head and made me do it — I will never use it. No offense to anyone who does." He further added that the development of his show was well before the existence of AI tools. "I don’t want to tell people what this show is," he said.

"I wasn't really thinking of AI, because this was about eight or 10 years ago. Of course, the phrase ‘artificial intelligence’ certainly predated ChatGPT, but it wasn't in the news like it is now. He also said, "I'm not saying you're wrong,” he continued. “A lot of people are making that connection. I don't want to tell people what this show is about. If it's about AI for a particular viewer, or COVID-19 — it's actually not about that, either — more power to anyone who sees some ripped-from-the-headlines type thing."

The logline for Episode 5 reads, "Despite dealing with loneliness, Carol doubles down on her investigation. Meanwhile, howls in the night reveal a new source of danger."

'Pluribus' is streaming on Apple TV+