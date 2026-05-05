When is 'The Rookie' Season 9 coming? The wait after that cliffhanger is longer than expected

ABC renewed the popular cop drama series for yet another season in April to continue the show's successful run.

'The Rookie' wrapped up another thrilling season on May 4 on ABC. Created by Alexi Hawley, the show's latest season saw the LAPD team embark on a globe-trotting mission to hunt for notorious criminals, including the billionaire Heath Everett (Jeffrey Vincent Parise). With locations like Prague and the Czech Republic added to the main setting, the crime drama series featured an LAPD-FBI collaboration for a sting operation, pulse-pounding action, and high-stakes drama. The series has been a ratings hit for ABC and has found popularity especially among young viewers, so it is no surprise that 'The Rookie' was renewed for another season ahead of its finale.

ABC renewed the series for Season 9 on April 13. However, an official release date for the next season has not been announced yet. When 'The Rookie' premiered in 2018 on ABC, it was a part of the network's fall lineup. But the series moved to a midseason premiere in Season 6 and debuted on February 20, 2024, due to 2023's WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Since then, new seasons of the show have dropped in either January or February; the release schedule will likely stay the same for Season 9 as well. So, the upcoming installment of 'The Rookie' will most probably be released in early 2027. Another schedule change saw Season 8 air on Mondays, instead of Tuesdays, so it needs to be seen whether Season 9 will also stick to the same schedule.

Season 8 finale of 'The Rookie' saw the favorite will-they-won't-they couple, Tim Bradford (Eric Winter) and Lucy Chen (Melissa O'Neil), get a long-overdue happy ending. Bradford finally proposed to Chen at the beach, and she readily accepted. However, Chenford fans were in for a rude shock as, just moments later, the loved-up couple was kidnapped at Everett's orders. An unknown couple neutralized the duo with a serum after congratulating them on their engagement. The last thing Bradford and Chen heard before losing consciousness was, "Heath Everett says payback is a bitch."

An image of Jeffrey Vincent Parise as Heath Everett from 'The Rookie' Season 8 (Image Source: ABC | The Rookie)

Everett proved evasive throughout Season 8, with the LAPD facing significant challenges in tracking down the well-connected billionaire war criminal. He planned his latest escape while being transferred to the courthouse in the season finale, sending the law enforcement team on another wild goose chase across Los Angeles. The LAPD finally managed to put the international criminal behind bars and got rid of him for good. Or so they thought! Despite being in prison, Everett used his vast resources to take his revenge on the LAPD by kidnapping its officers, Bradford and Chen. Whatever he has planned for them will only be revealed in Season 9. But one thing is for sure: the LAPD team will leave no stone unturned to track down the pair and return them to safety.