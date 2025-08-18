Scientist quits job to break Guinness World Record — stuns ‘AGT’ judges with one-of-a-kind hula hoop act

A Guinness World Record was broken on the stage of 'America's Got Talent'! Yeah, you read that right. During an episode of 'AGT' Season 20, which saw the light of day on June 24, the fans were introduced to Andrea, a hula hoop artist from California. As soon as Andrea appeared on the stage, she mentioned her intention to break a world record. During her introduction, Andrea explained, "Well, I'm a scientist. I've a PhD in chemical engineering from Princeton. What I'm doing now about 5 years ago, and it completely changed my life, and I've actually quit my job as a scientist to do this."

Soon after, judge Howie Mandel asked Andrea, "So, what are you going to do tonight?" to which the latter replied, "I'm going to break, well, attempt to break a Guinness World Record tonight." Following that, Andrea stated that she will try to break the world record for “Longest Duration Hula Hooping Around the Bum," which stood at one hour and one second. For the next hour, Andrea continued to showcase her hula hooping skills, and she became the new world record holder after crossing the previous mark by hula hooping around her bum for 1 hour, 15 minutes, and 6 seconds.

According to NBC, Mandel questioned Andrea, “If you were to come back, what else can you do?” In her response, Andrea said, “I guess my butt is kind of the tip of the iceberg as to what I can do. Because I like to surprise.” Following that, Andrea began hula hooping on her chest, leaving the judges, as well as host Terry Crews, speechless. Later in the episode, Mandel gave a 'yes' to Andrea. When Sofia Vergara was asked to offer her feedback on Andrea's hula-hooping performance, the 'Modern Family' alum said, "I guess, I'm going to say yes, but it's super weird."

On the other hand, Mel told the California scientist, "I mean, first of all, congratulations on breaking the world record, but I'm sorry, Andrea... That's just, it's not for me." At last, Simon Cowell shared, "Well, if you asked me what we were going to see as a world record this year, I would not have guessed that and certainly wouldn't have guessed what you were going to do if you got through the finals. So I have just to have to say, 'yes.'" Eventually, Andrea received three yeses, and she advanced to the next round of the NBC talent competition.

Once the episode dropped, the fans couldn't stop themselves from gushing over Andrea's hula hooping skills. One social media user wrote, "Incredible, Andrea, we look forward to seeing what record she can break in the next round!!" Followed by a second user who penned, "Mind blowing, superb, unbelievable & outstanding excellent performance. I wish her good luck for her next performance, which should also be a world record." Another netizen quipped, "Y'all are not getting it. She isn't on there to compete and win and get her own live show. She is there to break a record on a huge stage! She did her job! Looks like she will be back to break more records!" An 'AGT' fan commented, "What the hell did I watch? That's insane effort and a record-breaking stunt."