Britton Moore shares heartfelt ‘Yellow’ cover — fans say it’s even better than his ‘Voice’ audition

'The Voice' star Britton Moore covers the song he auditioned with during the Blinds – calls it a "privilege."

‘The Voice’ star Britton Moore covered a sensational rendition of Coldplay’s ‘Yellow’ that left the fans in awe. Earlier this week, Moore shared a clip of him singing the song while playing keyboards at a scenic outdoor location. The song is special in itself, but more so for the 22-year-old as he sang it for his first performance on ‘The Voice.’ “I know it holds a very special place in many hearts, so I decided to record my own cover!” he captioned the post. “What a privilege it is to share this with you!” Moore added. Fans flocked to the comment section of his Instagram post to gush over his cover.

“I'm gonna need you to do a cover for all the songs you did. All of them were so beautiful!” one Instagram user wrote. “Such a beautiful rendition of the song. I love everything about it,” another fan commented. A third social media user quoted Moore, writing that it’s their “privilege” that his cover is finally on Apple Music. Another fan deemed him the “real” winner of the season he was a part of. The young singer auditioned for ‘The Voice’ season 27. One person said, "Better than the auditions. Absolutely loved it." The fan favorite contestant received a four-chair turn during his Blinds audition for his cover of ‘Yellow.’ The judges kept praising Moore’s falsetto and the musicality he added to the song.

“When I heard you go into your falsetto, I was ok, I need to coach this guy,” judge Adam Levine said. John Legend admitted that singing falsetto is hard, especially in a live setting. “Falsetto will betray you when you need it the most,” the ‘All of Me’ singer added. But he confirmed that Moore nailed his falsetto and further credited him for sounding “effortless.” Michael Bublé praised his “character” voice and felt grateful for turning his chair last minute. Kelsea Ballerini fought hard and tried to woo Moore into her team by raving about their shared Southern roots.

Although she’s a Country artist, she admittedly enjoys exploring different genres and claimed that Moore has a similar potential. Despite Ballerini’s sensational pitch, Moore chose to be on team Levine. Although he was ultimately eliminated in the playoffs, fans continue to recall his effortless audition and praise his unique tone. Adam David from Team Bublé won ‘The Voice’ season 27 title, beating Renzo from Team Legend and Jaelen Johnston from Team Kelsea. After winning the season’s title, Bublé will continue to grace the show in its upcoming 28th season.

Speaking of his return, the ‘Sway’ singer told PEOPLE that ‘The Voice’ is the “best job” he’s ever had. “Going to work every day is a joy, and I’m so thrilled to be back for Season 28,” he added. One Direction alum Niall Horan, Reba McEntire, and Snoop Dogg, and fans are thrilled with the new cast. The filming will reportedly begin in July, and the auditions will be taped in two batches for four days. The forthcoming season of the beloved singing show is expected to premiere in the fall of 2025.