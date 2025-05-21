Adam David won ‘The Voice’ 2025, but his journey from addiction to victory is a story you need to hear

'I was disillusioned, disappointed, and in debt,' said Adam David while talking about his past struggles

The South Florida native, Adam David, has reasons to celebrate, as the singer is finally crowned as the winner of 'The Voice' Season 27. David's journey on 'The Voice' kicked off with only one coach, Michael Bublé, turning his chair during the blind auditions, automatically making him a Team Bublé member. In addition, the singer even got a lifeline, thanks to Instant Save. But from that moment on, Adam never looked back, consistently impressing fans with his powerhouse vocals. While his singing is rightly making headlines, it’s his inspiring backstory that truly deserves the spotlight.

(L-R) Jadyn Cree, Renzo, Lucia Flores-Wiseman, Jaelen Johnston and Adam David in a still from 'The Voice' (Image Source: Instagram | nbcthevoice)

David's journey hasn't been easy, as the singer overcame a cocaine addiction that nearly derailed his career. Talking about his early inclination towards music, the winner said, "I was always making things; I was always kind of, like, coming out with little, simple melody things on the guitar. I was just having fun, and my uncle sang, so I grew up seeing him singing and playing and that’s something that I wanted to do," as per Deepest Dream.

By the age of 11, David started singing and songwriting, as he revealed, "I think that as songwriters we have this… responsibility to find the words that others can't." David further opened up about his past struggles with addiction in a 2019 interview with Recovery Unplugged, revealing how tough breaks in the music industry pushed him toward drug use. "I went from working with some very big names in multi-million-dollar studios with signed artists to playing at bars for nobody, and it sucked," he admitted. "I was disillusioned, disappointed, and in debt. I lost all of my motivation and energy to make music, so I just started using blow to cope."

Despite efforts to stay grounded, David explained how his situation worsened, as he said, "I was trying... I would go to the gym to maintain some sense of stability and keep pushing forward. And I did for a little bit. I paid off my debt, but I was just so unhappy. If people weren't going to clap, I wasn't going to care." He added, "From there, it just escalated. It went from doing blow every now and then to doing it every gig. Then I would do it for every session. Then it turned into me not being able to get out of bed without it."

Realizing he couldn't stay sober for more than six days at a time, David finally reached out for help, which was a turning point in his life that led to lasting change. He celebrated six years of sobriety in March 2025 and has been open about his recovery journey during his time on 'The Voice.' In a May 17 Instagram video, David reflected on the impact of his honesty, sharing, "That was kind of like the hope...that by sharing my struggles, other people will feel comfortable sharing theirs," as per Entertainment Now. He also revealed that people had started reaching out to thank him "for being an inspiration" and for being open about their own battles.