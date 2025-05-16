Is Snoop Dogg returning to ‘The Voice’? Turns out, he's been very busy since we last saw him

From new music to awards, here’s what Snoop Dogg has been up to since his last season on 'The Voice'

'The Voice' season 27 is set to come to a close with a two-night event finale that will premiere on May 19. Only five contestants remain in the running: Adam David and Jadyn Cree from Team Bublé, Renzo from Team Legend, Jaelen Johnston from Team Kelsea, and Lucia Flores-Wiseman from Team Adam. While the current season nears its end, the show is already looking ahead. Season 28 is officially on the horizon, with Michael Bublé returning to his coach’s chair, joined by familiar faces—Snoop Dogg, Niall Horan, and Reba McEntire—all making their comeback to the iconic red chairs.

Snoop Dogg is one such individual who is always busy, be it in a video game, reality TV show, or movie. Snoop, who made his last appearance in season 26, is returning for season 28 after being absent from the current season. 2025 was a busy year for Snoop, as the 90s hip-hop rapper released a brand new album, 'Iz It a Crime?' He even released a slew of new songs with various artists; the '90s funk era singer even collaborated on an iconic song with Tom Petty and 'American Idol' guest mentor Jelly Roll.

The song was a rendition by Snoop Dogg of 'Last Dance with Mary Jane,' originally performed by Tom Petty in 1993. The 90s rap virtuoso has established his name as one of the most renowned rappers in the industry, even being featured in Time's 'The 100 Most Influential People of 2025.' The rapper even hosted the 2025 NFL Honors Awards earlier this year, as reported by NBC, as he even stated, "It is an honor to be here at my 900th event that I’ll be hosting this afternoon."

The rapper even won the Webby Entrepreneur of the Year Award in May of 2025, which was presented by another renowned rapper, Ice-T. Snoop even took to Instagram to release a new gospel album with Death Row Records titled 'Altar Call.' The 'Drop it like it's Hot' rapper has been active in the family department as well, as Snoop's daughter, Cori Broadus, gave birth to her first child in February of 2025, officially making the 53-year-old rapper a grandfather.

Posting a picture of the granddaughter's tiny feet on Instagram, Snoop's daughter wrote in the caption, "The princess arrived at 6 months 🥹👶🏽🎀. I’ve cried and cried, I’ve compared and compared, blaming myself because I wasn’t able to give her all that she needed. But no matter what, God always shows me that He's got me! Baby girl came at 25 weeks today, and she’s the best!! Thank you, God, for getting me this far." Needless to say, everyone is excited to see Snoop return as a judge on the show, as the rapper revealed in a statement, "It's been a great experience for me. I didn't know what I was signing on to, but I do know it feels like I could come back and do it again."