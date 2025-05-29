‘Voice’ fans, huddle up — Michael Bublé might be teaming up with his winning artist once again

‘The Voice’ winner Adam David teases new project with coach Michael Bublé — and we're all in

It appears that something is cooking between 'The Voice' winner Adam David and his coach, Michael Bublé! Throughout the NBC singing competition, Bublé supported David at every stage. During the Blind Auditions, Bublé was the only coach who turned his chair for David. Ultimately, Bublé and David's partnership was a hit as the latter managed to beat Renzo, Lucia Flores-Wiseman, Jadyn Cree, and Jaelen Johnston during the grand finale to win the coveted title. Without a doubt, 'The Voice' marked the first chapter of David's career in the music industry, and he still has a long way to go.

While having a conversation with Good Housekeeping on May 22, David shed light on his plans and subtly stated that he is looking forward to collaborating with Bublé outside of the show as well. "Obviously, I want to continue growing my relationship with Michael. I don't think I can reveal anything truly, but we've had some conversations about things. And actually, I spoke with [The Voice season 26 winner] Sofronio Vasquez, and we've had some conversations, too," David shared.

When David was asked whether he would like to work with the contestants he had competed against on 'The Voice' Season 27, he replied, "I always said that no matter what happens, I want to work with everybody. At the end of the day, this whole thing was like a boot camp. I wanted to leave a better artist, with more experience and fostering connections with like-minded, talented artists. I've talked to every one of them for the most part, and my intention is to lift them up in the same way. My win is their win."

During the same interview, David also revealed a crucial piece of advice he got from his coach, Bublé, that stuck with him throughout the entire season of 'The Voice.' While gushing over Bublé, David exclaimed, "[Michael] has been consistent with believing in yourself and trusting your instincts from the beginning. It all kind of stems from being grateful to connect with people and being grateful to do what you love. There have been so many synchronistic things happening right now, and it's now starting to truly believe and trust and let go."

Following David's big win on 'The Voice', Bublé took to his Instagram page and reflected on the exciting finale by writing, "I’m still catching my breath after last nights finale. This season of The Voice was an experience I’ll never forget. To my incredible team—thank you for trusting me. To the mentors and the production crew—from the top down, you made this entire ride possible. To my fellow coaches, Kelsea, Adam, and John—what a gift it was to go through this with you. You became like family."

David further added, "To my wife, Luisana—your love and support kept me grounded and gave me confidence when I needed it most. And to Adam—our winner—what an honor to walk this road with you, man. You are the real deal, and I’m so proud of you. Forever grateful ❤️." It seems like the fans will have to wait a bit longer to get an official announcement by Bublé and David regarding their musical collaboration.