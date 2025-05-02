Did ‘The Voice’ judges mess up in the Playoffs? Fans think these 4-chair turn singers deserved better

'The Voice' Season 27 Playoffs kicked off on April 28 with spectacular performances from Team Kelsea Ballerini and Team Adam Levine. Both of the judges made a tough call and pared their team from 5 to 2. After admitting that she has been "truly the most uncomfortable and nervous," Ballerini chose Iris Herrera and Alanna Lynise, sending home the other 3, Jaelen Johnston, Tinika Wyatt, and Darius J, per CBC 19 News. But one of the most jaw-dropping moments came when three of Team Adam’s most celebrated contestants- Conor James, Ethan Eckenroad, and Britton Moore- were all sent packing.

And why is it a shocker? Because each of them had turned all four chairs during the Blind Auditions. Yes, you read that right—three four-chair turn artists, once seen as surefire frontrunners, were eliminated in a single night. Per the aforementioned outlet, ahead of the eliminations, Levine told his team, "Please understand the decision I’m gonna make now is based 1000 percent on who I felt thrived tonight the most, who is ready right now." He added, "But I have a lot of respect for all five of you."

In the blind auditions, Conor James's performance on 'I Say a Little Prayer', with a Jazz twist, impressed all four judges, and during the Playoffs, his 'Pink Pony Club' performance with piano also struck well with judges; however didn't help him enough to stay in the competition. Ethan Eckenroad, too, stunned the coaches with a powerful rendition of 'Northern Attitude', back in the Blind, and brought emotion and vulnerability to his Playoffs performance of 'The Night We Met.' Fans thought he nailed it, but the results said otherwise. And then there was Britton Moore, whose haunting version of Coldplay’s 'Yellow' had made him an early fan favorite. His Playoff performance of 'Somewhere Only We Know' deepened that love. But when he failed to make it through, leaving the fans heartbroken.

Online reactions poured in immediately, and disappointment was loud and clear. “Britton and Ethan deserve to go through to the live shows,” one fan wrote on YouTube. “JUSTICE FOR ETHAN!!!!” another blasted. With a more measured tone, the third added, “It is what it is. We need to accept the result even if we don’t agree. Since Britton is eliminated, I will root for Renzo to win The Voice.” A viewer even took to X and tweeted, “Kelsea and Adam both screwed up big time by cutting Jaelen and Britton. NEITHER of them will win. Let’s hope you keep the right people.”

Kelsea and Adam both screwed up big time by cutting Jaelen and Britton. NEITHER of them will win. Let’s hope you keep the right people — JenAmerica (@Jenamerica_) April 30, 2025

Coach Levine ultimately chose to advance singers Lucia Flores-Wiseman and Kolby Cordell, both talented in their own right, after their standout performances of The Beatles' 'In My Life' and Bruno Mars’ 'Finesse,' respectively. But the sting of seeing three early favorites axed in one go has left a sour taste in many fans’ mouths. In the upcoming episode, viewers will see the two other coaches in the hot seat, John Legend and Michael Bublé, who will also pick their top 2s, making a total of 8 contestants to move forward to the live shows.