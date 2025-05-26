'The Voice' took a big risk with its Season 27 twist — but one performance proved it was worth it

'The Voice' Season 27 stunned fans and coaches with a new dramatic but genius twist: Super Save!

NBC's 'The Voice' Season 27 was anything but predictable. With Adam David clinching the victory, the season made headlines for its stellar vocal lineup. But it wasn't just the performances that made major news, but a new twist, 'Super Save,' also kept fans on their toes. While this new addition drew criticism from some viewers, it undeniably gave eliminated singers a well-deserved second chance, and one standout performance proved exactly why the Super Save was a perfect addition to 'The Voice' Season 27.

A photo of judges Adam Levine, Kelsea Ballerini, John Legend, and Michael Bublé on the sets of ‘The Voice’ (Image Source: Instagram | nbcthevoice)

For the uninformed, after the playoffs ended, 'The Voice' surprised coaches Michael Bublé, John Legend, Adam Levine, and Kelsea Ballerini with a major twist: the Super Save. Instead of sending only two singers to the live rounds, each coach was allowed to bring back one previously eliminated contestant for a second chance at reaching the finale. Using different strategies, the coaches revived a range of artists, as per Collider. Legend chose to bring back Olivia Kuper Harris, whose return proved just how impactful the twist could be.

Despite some controversy around its introduction, Harris' performance made it clear that without the 'Super Save,' fans would've missed out on a historic moment in 'The Voice' history. Thanks to the super saver, Harris made a memorable comeback on the show. Notably, Harris stunned coaches with her vintage-style Blind Audition of 'Dream a Little Dream of Me,' earning three chair turns and choosing Team Legend. Though initially passed over for the Live Shows in favor of Renzo and Bryson Battle, Harris' journey wasn't over as Legend used the 'Super Save' twist to bring her back.

With her second chance, Harris stayed true to her classic-meets-modern artistry and won over fans with her performance of 'Someone To Watch Over Me.' While Harris may not have made it to 'The Voice' finale, her 'Super Save' performance proved she’s more than just a backup singer. While the singer previously toured with Teddy Swims, Harris' standout rendition on the show confirmed her potential as a solo artist, with many viewers already imagining an album of covers in her signature style.

Though the 'Super Save' twist sparked controversy due to its sudden rollout, Harris' performance silenced the critics and justified its place in the competition. Her powerful return emphasized the importance of giving deserving artists a second chance. As the show looks ahead to Season 28, Harris' moment has become a strong case for keeping the 'Super Save' but just with a more thoughtful introduction.

Notably, on Tuesday, May 20, Adam David was crowned the winner of The Voice Season 27, making a second straight win for coach Bublé. Upon hearing the results, Bublé leapt from his seat and ran to embrace the tearful David, as per People. "I love you, man," Bublé told him before the winner was officially announced. "You're my kind of artist... Congratulations, I knew you'd get here." David triumphed over fellow finalists Jadyn Cree from Team Bublé, Jaelen Johnston from Team Ballerini, Lucia Flores Wiseman from Team Levine, and Renzo from Team Legend..