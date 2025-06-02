The real reason Adam Levine won’t return to ‘The Voice’ for Season 28 has finally been revealed

"I'm gonna confirm the rumors are true. It's true! The rumors are correct," Adam Levine shared.

Adam Levine will not be returning as a coach for 'The Voice' Season 28. Levine served as a mentor on the NBC singing competition since 2011 and led three artists to victory, including Javier Colon in season 1, Tessanne Chin in season 5, and Jordan Smith in season 9. Levine played the role of a coach on 'The Voice' for 16 straight seasons before leaving the show in 2019 to achieve his musical goals and spend some quality time with his loved ones. Recently, Levine made a comeback on 'The Voice' during season 27 and is now bidding adieu to the show once again ahead of season 28, set to premiere later this year.

It appears that Levine, well-known as the frontman of the Grammy Award-winning pop band Maroon 5, wants to put all his focus on creating new music for his fans. Over the last three decades, Maroon 5 has released several albums and gone on several tours. However, lately, the fans have been eagerly anticipating whether the band will release any new music. While appearing in an episode of 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' in April 2025, Levine addressed the speculations regarding his future in music. As per Good Housekeeping, speaking of Maroon 5 releasing new songs, Levine said, "I'm gonna confirm the rumors are true. It's true! The rumors are correct."

Later in the episode, the 'Girls Like You' hitmaker stated that 2025 will be full of surprises for the fans. "I cannot divulge all the details, but the details are, basically, roughly, there's a song coming, a single coming at the end of the month-ish. I'm really excited about it. The album is coming out over the summer. Non-specifically, around the summertime. And then, even more non-specifically, there is a tour coming in the fall-ish," Levine further added.

Soon after, the fans flooded the comments section of the YouTube video with loads of messages. One social media user wrote, "Adam Levine & his guys are legends who churned out loads of classics." Followed by a second user who penned, "So hype for new M5 music!!" Another netizen went on to say, "Let's Gooooo. I discovered Maroon 5's discography at the end of 2024, and I'm a big fan of the band now in 2025. I love all of their music: V, SAJ, Hands All Over, Overexposed, Jordi, It Won't Be Soon, Red Pill Blues, etc. I can't believe a new album is coming." A user went on to say, "The legends are back." Another fan chimed in, "We're so excited for the upcoming album."

When we talk about the lineup of coaches for 'The Voice' Season 28, it includes 'The Queen of Country' Reba McEntire, Former One Direction member Niall Horan, Emmy-winning rapper Snoop Dogg, and Canadian singer Michael Bublé. The forthcoming season of 'The Voice' is scheduled to premiere this fall, most likely sometime in September. Up until this moment, the official premiere date of the upcoming season has not been announced by the network.