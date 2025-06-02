‘The Voice’ just made history again after 6 years — and it’s all thanks to this one-chair turn winner

Adam David just did what only two other ‘Voice’ winners have ever accomplished. Curious to know more? Read on!

'The Voice' Season 27 winner Adam David just created history for an awesome reason! Not only did David lead his coach Michael Bublé to his consecutive second win in a row as a coach, the 34-year-old Florida singer also hit another milestone that only 2 other 'Voice' winners have accomplished in the past. For the unversed, let us share with you that David has now become the third contestant to win the title of the NBC singing competition after receiving only one chair turn during the Blind Auditions. Many fans of the show know that several previous winners kicked off their journey with 3 or 4-chair turns, including Sofronio Vasquez, the winner of Season 26, who secured one of the fastest 4-chair turns in the history of the show, and Season 25 winner Asher HaVon, who earned a 3-chair turn.

For his Blind Audition, David sang a beautiful rendition of Peter Frampton's 'Baby, I Love Your Way.' Throughout his performance, coach Kelsea Ballerini was seen yelling, 'Wow.' On the other hand, John Legend was spotted dancing his heart out in his chair. Despite being impressed by David's vocals, neither Ballerini nor Legend turned their chairs for him. Adam Levine also didn't hit the button for David. Luckily, David's effortless performance won Bublé's heart, and he turned his chair for him. At that point, Bublé was the only coach who turned his chair around for David, and the rest is history.

Way before David clinched the title of 'The Voice' Season 27, there were two artists who won the beloved singing show after 1-chair turn during the Blind Auditions. Chris Blue, who bagged a 1-chair turn during the Blind Audition, emerged as the winner of Season 12 of 'The Voice.' Later on down the line, Jake Hoot, who earned a 1-chair turn, ended up winning Season 17 of the singing competition in 2019.

In a conversation with NBC Insider after the finale, Bublé revealed what he was thinking when Carson Daly, the show's host, announced David's name during the grand finale. "I was just a fan, and I just love good music. It was just awesome that this guy was a great musician," Bublé shared at that time. When we talk about David, who was one of the underdogs in Season 27, he candidly spoke about the hardships he faced and the hurdles he had to overcome to keep his focus in the competition.

David recalled, "There was a moment where I reflected on that impostor syndrome thing. I asked myself, 'How much external proof do I need to just start believing for myself?' It's a weird question because I don't know. You really don't know, right? Even standing right here, and I've just won. I guess it doesn't go away, but you learn to live with it, like anything else. And I feel like I'm just a little bit closer to learning to live with it."

During a May 2025 interview with Parade magazine, David shed light on his future plans and exclaimed, “I'm grateful. I'm excited. I've had little bouts of being overwhelmed, but then I quickly realized, man, this is what I've wanted. This is what I've been working for. It's been a grind for so long, and the work doesn't stop here. Now the work really starts, but it's the work that I've been wanting to do. So, I'm very excited.”