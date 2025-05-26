John Legend brought his whole family to ‘The Voice’ finale for one wholesome reason — and it melted hearts

Season 27 of 'The Voice' ended with Adam David's win, but it was John Legend’s adorable kids who stole the spotlight

John Legend has been a constant on 'The Voice' since Season 16, leading Team Legend through nine unforgettable runs. Though he briefly stepped away in Seasons 23 and 26, he returned with a new strategy for Season 27, and came this close to another win. His finalist, Renzo, was widely considered a frontrunner heading into the finale, making it to the top 3. Determined to get fan support, Legend tried everything possible, even bringing his parents and two adorable kids to the live finale on Monday, May 19, to cheer Renzo on. Despite the love and hype, the win ultimately slipped through their fingers.

'The Voice' season 27 winning title was nabbed by Adam David from Team Buble, marking Michael Buble's third consecutive win. John Legend, on the other hand, has only ever had one win under his team's belt, with Maelyn Jarmon winning the show in season 16. That said, Legend has had a successful career ever since he released his first album, 'Get Lifted,' in 2004. Since then, the pianist cum singer has gone on to release nine studio albums. He was even the first artist to sign to Kanye West’s GOOD Music label.

Legend has even won 12 Grammy Awards, including Best New Artist and Best R&B Album. After releasing his fifth studio album, 'Love in the Future,' Legend got married to Chrissy Teigen in 2013. The two have shared a happy married life ever since and have four children by the names of Luna, Miles Theodore, Esti, and Wren. 9-year-old Luna and 7-year-old Miles made an appearance on 'The Voice' season 27 finale, as reported by NBC.

Legend posted a carousel on Instagram with Luna and Miles sitting on the iconic coach's chair. Luna can be seen wearing 'The Voice' t-shirt, while Miles is sporting a stylish denim jacket. Adorably enough, Luna shares a striking resemblance to her mother, Teigen, while Miles looks like a little Legend in the making with the same eyes as his father. Legend's parents were present during the auspicious occasion as well, and rightfully so, since Legend attributes his success as a musician to his mother, as reported by NBC.

'The Voice' coach has even stated that his song 'Ordinary People' was inspired by his parents. Legend has had an intimate relationship with both his parents despite them getting divorced when he was just a child. “I lived with my dad most of my adolescence. My parents got divorced, and my mom wasn’t in a good place during our adolescent years. So we all lived with my dad.” However, despite all the turmoil, Legend has revealed that "everyone gets along fine now."