Brace yourselves, 'Tulsa King' Season 2 finale may have a game-changing twist

'Tulsa King' Season 2 finale could introduce a surprising new alliance

Contains spoilers for 'Tulsa King' Season 2

With the explosive twist in 'Tulsa King', Episode 9, where Dwight Manfredi (Sylvester Stallone) kills off his enemy Jackie Ming (Rich Ting), the stakes have never been higher. The second season of 'Tulsa King' picks up with Manfredi's release from prison, following his arrest in the Season 1 finale. Season 2 introduces two new antagonists: Bill Bevilaqua (Frank Grillo) and Cal Thresher (Neal McDonough), while Season 1 focuses more on Manfredi expanding his dominance in Tulsa through recruiting manpower.

Even though Don Charles 'Chickie' Invernizzi (Domenick Lombardozzi) has been relaxing on the seat of antagonist since Season 1, the recent season has rarely provided him any elements that may make him the biggest obstacle in Manfredi's ambitions. However, with Vince Antonacci's (Vincent Piazza) takeover of Chickie's gang, it looks like a major finale twist might turn foes into friends.

Why does Chickie want to meet Dwight Manfredi in 'Tulsa King' Season 2?

Domenick Lombardozzi in a still from 'Tulsa King' (Paramout+/@briandouglas)

Since the premiere of 'Tulsa King' Season 2, I’ve had high hopes for Chickie’s character to step up as a formidable opponent to Manfredi. However, he’s been on a downward spiral instead. Chickie, who is struggling to lead his gang and is on the verge of losing his leadership position to Vince, has very few options.

Chickie is seen boarding a train to Oklahoma on Vince's orders at the end of 'Tulsa King' Episode 9. He has a clear mission which is to either force Manfredi to pay his dues to the Invernizzi family or kill him. Without a doubt, the finale of Season 2 promises a showdown in Tulsa that will change the power dynamics and set the stage for the story's direction moving forward.

What could be the major twist in 'Tulsa King' Season 2 finale?

AC Peterson and Domenick Lombardozzi in a still from 'Tulsa King' (Paramount+)

Given the recent developments, it's reasonable to expect Chickie will eventually align with Dwight, a dramatic twist that will surely set the stage for Season 3. Chickie's options are limited now that he’s lost control of his gang, leaving Manfredi as the only person he can trust. Turning to Manfredi would be more than simply a twist as it would also be a rewarding watch since Chickie has consistently demonstrated that he would not bow down to anybody.

If Chickie joins Dwight's team, it may create an explosive Season 3 dynamic. Chickie's mafia expertise and ambition might make him an asset as well as a threat to Dwight's squad. I like the idea of him being a wildcard in Dwight's gang, unpredictably influencing their direction.

Dwight Manfredi to help Chickie in 'Tulsa King' Season 2 finale

A still from 'Tulsa King' (Paramount+)

Given their past dynamics, it would be intriguing to see if Manfredi will allow Chickie to join his crew. However, because Manfredi had already allowed Dennis 'Goodie' Carang (Chris Caldovino) to join his gang, it is unlikely that Manfriedi will stand down if Chickie requests to join hands. Yes, Chickie has done far worse things than Goodie, but considering Manfredi's past relationship with Chickie, he will most likely take him under his wing.

If it happens, I'm hooked for Season 3, as Chickie's abrasive and unpredictable temperament could add another layer of complexity to Dwight's crew. Not only that, but Chickie has promise but is hampered by his insecurities and overambitious, which I believe Manfriedi can address.

How to stream 'Tulsa King' Season 2?

Sylvester Stallone, Martin Starr, and Jay Will in a still from 'Tulsa King' (Paramount+/@briandouglas)

