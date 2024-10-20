With just one episode left in Season 2, 'Tulsa King' fans are already organizing the funeral of one character

Paramount+'s 'Tulsa King' follows Dwight Manfredi, who is attempting to establish his criminal empire in Tulsa

TULSA, OKLAHOMA: The stakes in Paramount+'s 'Tulsa King' Season 2 are escalating, leading fans to speculate about a potential death in the season finale. Dwight is relentless in his quest to expand his criminal empire in Tulsa, and so far, he seems to be thriving.

Season 2 introduces new antagonists, Cal Thresher (Neal McDonough) and Bill Bevilaqua (Frank Grillo), but Dwight navigates their threats with relative ease. However, a longtime adversary has been lurking since Season 1, and many fans are eagerly anticipating the fallout from his actions, believing that the finale may finally serve him justice.

Why could Charles 'Chickie' Invernizzi die in 'Tulsa King' Season 2?

Domenick Lombardozzi as Charles 'Chickie' Invernizzi in 'Tulsa King' (Paramout+/@briandouglas)

Fans are buzzing about the possibility that Charles 'Chickie' Invernizzi (Domenick Lombardozzi) may be on borrowed time, thanks to mounting tensions and betrayals that jeopardize his position. Chickie has always come across as a spoiled character desperate for control but lacking the know-how to achieve it. The fact that he killed his father, Pete Invernizzi (A C Peterson), indicates his damaged psychology. Furthermore, Chickie's actions in Season 2 complicate matters because, rather than having a positive impact, they have zero to no effect.

One prime example is Chickie's attempt to persuade Dennis 'Goodie' Carangi (Chris Caldovino) to betray Dwight in exchange for the Tulsa region. While the deal seemed lucrative, Goodie opted to part ways with Dwight, resulting in another failed attempt to wage war against Dwight. This event also highlights Chickie's lack of leadership as he does not have the conviction necessary to be a good underboss of the Invernizzi family. Not only that, Chickie as a character has numerous shortcomings, which is what makes him interesting, but Season 2 fails to completely include his insecurities, making Chickie appear as a weak opponent rather than a strong one, reducing his credibility as a worthy villain in such a massive show.

Fans theorize Charles 'Chickie' Invernizzi's death in 'Tulsa King' Season 2

A C Peterson and Domenick Lombardozzi in a still from 'Tulsa King' (@paramount+)

Fans predicted Chickie's death in the Season 2 finale of 'Tulsa King,' and shared their two cents under a Reddit post.

A fan said, "Yeah I think Chickie's days are numbered unless he gets wise in time and kills Vince (not sure if Johnny is really brave enough to move against him). And so far he's got no idea. Armand I could see it going either way. Depends a lot on what he does next. If he throws his lot in with Thresher, then Thresher is definitely going to leave him out to dry. I'm also suspecting that either Bevilaqua or Jackie is going to kill either Goodie or Bigfoot before the season ends."

Another added, "Chickie is weak, but Thresher is such an a-hole... Then again you Need a good a-hole for a series."

Fans also voiced their opinions under a different Reddit post.

A fan shared, "It sure seems that way, I mean he made the fatal slip. His only real option at this point is to kill Vince and Johnny. And he has no idea Vince is moving against him. Plus even if he succeeded, I'm not sure his organization could survive having his two top men die on top of everything else. So yeah, I don't see him making it to season 3, unless he's got a few aces up his sleeve."

Another speculated, "Yeah seems set up for that. I wonder if Goodie does a runner with the casino money, Thresher needs Manfredi to get rid of the Chinese and Armand saves Manfredi somehow to redeem himself."

How Charles 'Chickie' Invernizzi will die in 'Tulsa King' Season 2?

Sylvester Stallone in a still from 'Tulsa King' (@paramount+)

The second season of 'Tulsa King' has several incidents that appear to have sealed Chickie's destiny, one of the most cruel being the simmering betrayals surrounding him. In the new season, Chickie is viewed as extremely insecure, and he even admits that his leadership issues are becoming more visible, especially with Vince's treachery looming. Furthermore, Chickie's leadership skills have deteriorated, reducing him to the status of a laughingstock when it comes to commanding a mob.

So, how will Chickie die in Season 2 of 'Tulsa King?' Chickie, in my opinion, will be assassinated by his close ally Vince Antonacci (Vincent Piazza), who has been spotted bonding with Bill. Vince will likely be able to persuade Bill and the other mobsters to back an operation against Chickie. This might include offering them a higher percentage of revenues or a more stable leadership structure. With Chickie being clueless as usual, we may anticipate him to suffer a horrific death at the hands of his very close companion Vince, which will be in line with his father's death as he was also killed by his most trusted aide, his own son.

