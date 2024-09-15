'Tulsa King' Season 2: Who is going to be the new adversary? New threats loom over Dwight Manfredi's dreams

Season 2 of 'Tulsa King' continues to follow Dwight Manfredi's journey as he tries to establish his criminal organization

Contains spoilers and speculations for 'Tulsa King' Season 2

TULSA, OKLAHOMA: One thing I am highly excited about 'Tulsa King' Season 2 is discovering who the new adversary will be for Dwight Manfredi (Sylvester Stallone). The mafia boss faced out against the local mob boss, Caolan Waltrip (Ritchie Coster), in the first season and as we have already seen, Dwight killed the guy in the season one finale.

Yes, there is Charles 'Chickie' Invernizzi (Domenick Lombardozzi), who I am sure will continue to cause difficulties for Dwight in Season 2 but with the premiere of 'Tulsa King' Season 2, it quite evident that stakes will be higher than ever. In Episode 1 of Season 2, Dwight faces an adversary who has already started scheming and plotting against him, and he will use more than just his weapons to overpower our protagonist.

Who is Cal Thresher in 'Tulsa King' Season 2?

Neal McDonough as Cal Thresher in a still from 'Tulsa King' (@paramount+)

In the opening episode of 'Tulsa King' Season 2, we are introduced to a new character, Cal Thresher (Neal McDonough), with whom Dwight is shown eager to build contacts. Cal is recognized for his riches in the oil sector and as the top cannabis dealer in Oklahoma. Of course, Cal feels threatened by Dwight's expanding business and is not thrilled to enter a business relationship with him, so he promptly rejects the offer, expressing blatant antagonism.

Not only that, Cal advises Dwight to remain in his lane and not trespass on his turf, claiming that individuals with real influence will devour Dwight. In addition, Cal went two steps ahead after the episode, as he instigates Bill Bevilaqua (Frank Grillo), a gangster, to oppose Dwight’s expanding position in Tulsa. This lays the groundwork for future confrontations between Dwight, Cal, and Bill in the episodes to come.

What issues can Cal Thresher cause for Dwight Manfredi in 'Tulsa King' Season 2?

Sylvester Stallone in a still from 'Tulsa King' (@paramount+)

Now, it is apparent that this new hostility will yield some serious complications for Dwight in future episodes that will undoubtedly derail his aspirations for expansion. As a rich oil mogul and the biggest cannabis distributor in Oklahoma, Cal has, of course, deep connections and may persuade authorities to reject Dwight's proposal to employ subsidies for green energy to maximize their weed production.

Not only that, Cal's call to Bevilaqua and attempt to provoke him against Dwight further reveals that the man would stop at nothing to ruin Dwight and his plans, which leaves us with the question of why he is doing it. I believe it's very clear, as Cal perceives Dwight to be a threat to his own business.

That being said, I don't believe Cal can overcome Dwight that easily, as we have seen the Mafia boss take on Watrip in the previous season and how he effortlessly removed him. So, it would be exciting to witness how Dwight will overwhelm Cal in the 'Tulsa King' Season 2.

'Tulsa King' Season 2 trailer