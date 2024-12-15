As 'Yellowstone' Season 5 finale nears, here’s our death predictor

'Yellowstone' Season 5 is anticipated to redeem itself to its former glory

Contains spoilers for 'Yellowstone'

As the much-anticipated finale of 'Yellowstone' inches closer, the beloved series gears up for a mind-blowing finale that is set to make its debut on Sunday, December 5. Created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, the final season of 'Yellowstone' is under heavy scrutiny due to an abrupt shift from high-stakes to a character-driven narrative.

However, 'Yellowstone' can still redeem itself by delivering an explosive finale that will not only address the open plotlines but also deliver stunning resolutions that will be long-etched in fans' hearts. With the confirmation of a 'Yellowstone' spinoff, it's clear that both Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) and Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) will survive the chaos that is going to unfold in the finale. So if not Rip and Beth, then who will die in the 'Yellowstone' season finale?

Jamie Dutton

The character that most likely to bite the dust has to be Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley), whose stars are not shining brightly in 'Yellowstone' Season 5. Initially, Jamie's world is rocked by John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) demise, but when comforted by Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri), he becomes confident in his crafty schemes. However, the tables are soon turned when Kayce Dutton's (Luke Grimes) interference in John's murder investigation leads to his death being declared a homicide.

Before Jamie can grasp things his world crumbles further when Market Equities kills Atwood, rendering the adopted Dutton directionless. Since then, Jamie has been trying to avoid the law and the shady business firm. Not only that, Beth is also waiting to settle scores with Jamie, which may lead to a much-anticipated confrontation in the finale.

Personally, I would love to see the sibling duo working together, instead of squaring off. This development will not only avenge their father's death, but also safeguard the Dutton family's long legacy. It could also be possible that Jamie may die a hero's death, which will redeem him in the 'Yellowstone' universe.

Kayce Dutton

Kayce is one Dutton character who, for most of Yellowstone's runtime, is sidelined as his storyline takes place parallel to the high-stakes drama of the show. However, with John getting killed, Kayce steps up and resolves to safeguard his family. Not only does the youngest Dutton sibling investigate his father's demise, but he also threatens Market Equities's Grant Horton (Matt Gerald) in order to protect his family.

Kayce is also laying out a major plan to save the Dutton ranch, which will be a major plot point of the finale episode. Nonetheless, given that Kayce made some big enemies when he threatened Horton, he may be killed off in the 'Yellowstone' finale.

'Yellowstone' finale will be released on Sunday, December 15