Why 'Yellowstone' Season 5 might be throwing a red-herring our way

'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 13 features a jaw-dropping sequence that could just be a hoax

Ever since the iconic character of John Dutton (Kevin Costner) kissed the 'Yellowstone' universe goodbye, things have been going downhill for the much-celebrated series. With a lack of action in the final few episodes, 'Yellowstone' Season 5 essentially moves ahead with a character-driven storyline.

With stakes higher than ever, each scene of the 'Yellowstone' final season holds significant value. With the finale just one episode away, the 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 13 preview hints at a grim future for Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly), but brace yourself because that can be misleading.

Beth Dutton's spook can be a red herring in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 13 Preview

Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton in 'Yellowsone' (Paramount Network)

The preview of 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 13 sheds light on the shocking developments that are set to shake the drama series's universe, hinting Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) will dominate most of the upcoming episode. However, Beth is also seen facing major issues as the last scene of the preview predicts a grim future for the Dutton daughter.

In the final scene of the preview, Beth is seen standing inside the house with her hands on her hips and her leaning backward to a sliding glass door while a man outside comes up behind the house. The shady figure may be simply Rip, but the dramatic sequence implies Beth facing a dangerous situation, which can be just another red herring. The sequence may be kept in the preview just to evoke fans' curiosity so that they'll switch to 'Yellowstone' Season 5, Episode 13 to know what really happened to Beth.

Beth Dutton can be in danger in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 13

Wes Bentley and Kelly Reilly in a still from 'Yellowstone' (Paramount Network/@emersonmiller)

While it could be possible that Beth being in danger is just another bait, that does not remove the possibility that she is safe from danger. As 'Yellowstone' Season 5 has continuously hinted at a major confrontation between Jamie and Beth, the preview scene might be a hint that the time for their major showdown has finally arrived. Jamie, who is seen near FBI offices, has made up his mind to surrender, but before taking the major step, he could confront his adoptive sister.

While this assumption may be plausible, another significant development could be linked to Market Equities. Following Kayce Dutton's (Luke Grimes) open threat to Grant Horton (Matt Gerald), the chances are high that the business firm is enclosing Kayce's family member. The potential is high that Beth is attacked by one of Market Equitiies's men. That said, with the finale date drawing closer, it's apparent that bloodshed and fan-favorite characters will bid goodbye to the celebrated show, but it would be robbing fans of if Beth and Jamie's major confrontation does not take place.

